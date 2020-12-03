Celebrating Matariki holiday between June and October could ease pressure on hospitals, study finds

In order to ease the pressure on public holidays, one researcher has found the ideal period for the proposed Matariki holiday to fall.

In order to ease pressure on hospitals, a Matariki public holiday should fall between June 10 and October 7, a new study has found.

The study, published in the BMJ Epidemiology and Community Health Journal, analysed 25 years​ of hospital admission data. It looked at the number of acute and arranged admissions around Anzac Day – April 23 to May 27 from 1988 to 2013 – and compared holiday years (when the holiday fell between Monday and Friday) to non-holiday years (Saturday and Sunday).

Acute hospitalisations – illnesses needing immediate hospital attention that tend to spike in winter – for children under the age of 4 reduced in years when Anzac Day fell on a weekday, but were higher for adults aged between 15 and 44.

Dr Lucy Telfar Barnard, who conducted the study, noted having a holiday fall on either a Monday or Friday – or on the weekend which would then be Mondayised – could free up capacity for more pre-booked visits.

READ MORE:

* Party like it's your birthday: Man petitions Parliament for birthday off work

* Labour's largest ever Māori caucus elects new chairs Willow-Jean Prime and Rino Tirikatene

* Covid-19 sick leave situation not straightforward for vulnerable employees

* What happens next for Labour's promised Matariki public holiday?



“[The] really important finding is that long weekends give you a better fit than a midweek holiday.

“Having a little dip in there would be helpful ... it’s [about] making the best use of hospital capacity.”

Overall hospitalisation rates tended to be lower in holiday years due to a drop in arranged admissions. Telfar Barnard said this may be due to hospital staff going on holiday, reducing staffing capacity, or potential patients putting procedures off.

Ross Giblin Dr Lucy Telfar Barnard is a senior research fellow at the University of Otago.

Telfar Barnard, a senior research fellow at the University of Otago’s housing and health research programme, didn’t know why acute hospitalisations reduced among children when holidays fell on weekdays, but noted there didn’t seem to be a lag. “They’re not leaving [hospital visits] to the next day.”

The study found no significant difference in mortality rates when comparing holiday and non-holiday years.

There’s no single day that marks Matariki and the date range is dependent on the lunar cycle, but the celebration period usually spans seven or eight days in winter. The 109-day period highled by Telfar Barnard crosses over with this changeable period.

The Labour-led Government has not made any announcements for the proposed Matariki holiday, which was part of the party’s election campaign. However, it previously earmarked 2022 as the first year to celebrate it.

Stuff launched a campaign for the holiday back in July, arguing New Zealand was overdue the creation of a unifying holiday that honours Aotearoa’s past and celebrates New Zealand’s future.

Telfar Barnard hoped the Government will take her findings into account when considering a date for the proposed holiday.