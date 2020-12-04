Wellington nurses assaulted, threatened to and from cars - nurses union

Car parks at the rear of Wellington hospital could nearly double in price.

Nurses at Wellington Regional Hospital have been assaulted and threatened to and from their cars, while others are arriving hours before their shift in order to find a park, the New Zealand Nurses Organisation says.

It comes as Capital & Coast District Health Board (CCDHB) proposes doubling the daily parking rate at the hospital from $4.50 to $7.50, while monthly rates would also increase. The money could be used to fund a new car park.

But the union has condemned the plans, presenting the board with a 1000-signature petition against the proposals at a meeting on Thursday.

Staff on low wages would struggle to afford the proposed increase, the union said, and it was particularly dangerous to make late-shift or early-morning workers wander to and from car parks around Newtown because of the current parking shortage.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Staff are struggling to find car parks ahead of shifts at Wellington hospital, the union says.

Wellington Regional Hospital has 540 public parking spaces, and more than 1000 parking spaces for staff. About 500 staff were on a waiting list for onsite parking.

Nurse Erin Kennedy, who is a delegate for the union, said she heard daily from colleagues concerned for their safety. Kennedy raised concerns as far back as 2016.

“Staff have in the past been assaulted or threatened either leaving or arriving at work and there was a very recent incident of a nurse who was harassed by several men trying to make her way to the car in Newtown,” she told the board.

“Being forced to park further way results in more dangerous situations for our staff.”

The parking woes meant those starting at 7am often arrived at the hospital by 4.30am to avoid missing handover, she said.

A shuttle and off-site parking options were also being explored but the shortage will only get worse over time, CCDHB chief medical officer John Tait said

“Newtown is likely to put in a lot more resident parking, which is going to put an even bigger impact on us. You’ve also got the issue of a car parking building, which is still on the table,” he said.

“That was one of the possibilities of increasing the fees – to enable us to build a car park building.”

But parks would be lost while a new building was built, he added.

“We need all our ducks in a row or else we will make the situation worse. There are a lot of issues that have to be resolved. I don't have more of a solution than anybody else has got a solution,” he said.

Staff can ask for a security escort to their car at night.

Hospital bosses were meeting with the Wellington City Council and other stakeholders before Christmas.

“Workshops with council and other stakeholders have been going on,” he said.

But the DHB was not aware of any incidents of assaults or intimidation, a spokesman said.

A decision on the parking charge increase is expected next year.