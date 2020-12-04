SDHB ready for possible Christmas Covid-19 resurgence

CBAC nurse Nicola Stout at the Invercargill community based assessment centre for Covid-19 earlier in the year. The SDHB has a new plan in place in case Covid-19 was to spike during Christmas.

The Southern District Health Board will be able to respond within two to six hours if Covid-19 reaches the south during Christmas.

The board’s holiday plan will be in place from December 14 to February 9 and while some staff members may be on leave, they could be called back in an emergency.

In a report due to be presented to the board on Tuesday, chief executive officer Chris Fleming writes that the Queenstown Lakes and Central Otago region is a particular concern because it attracts holidaymakers from across the country.

“During this time we need to be prepared to be able to respond to any demands placed on our services, as well as being able to support other regions,” the report says.

Fleming says the plan is a balancing act to make sure that staff still get well-deserved breaks during the holiday season.

An on-call roster has been set up and the board will maintain two thirds of its usual contact tracing capacity, with the expectation that it could be called on to help with resurgences in other regions, if needed.

Executive director of strategy, primary and community Lisa Gestro has written a report to the Disability Support and Community and Public Health Advisory Committees ahead of their meetings Monday.

Gestro says the Southern DHB is still involved in the national response and four staff members have been deployed to Auckland to help with contact tracing.

The board is developing a testing strategy to ensure ongoing surveillance testing in Southland and Otago.

“Given the likelihood of no further funds being made available for testing, it is imperative that our strategy focuses on the most efficient way to deliver the required level of testing in the most cost-effective way," the report says.