Shortage of hospital beds causes surgeries to be cancelled in Southland

Planned surgeries are being cancelled at Southland and Otago hospital, because there aren’t enough beds for patients. (File photo)

Southland patients are having their surgeries cancelled or postponed, sometimes multiple times because there’s a shortage of beds at Southland and Dunedin hospitals.

Southern District Health Board chief executive Chris Fleming says demand for hospital beds has jumped significantly, which means there weren’t any available for patients undergoing elective (planned) surgeries.

In a report to the DHB board, he says some patients have travelled significant distances to get to Dunedin Hospital before hearing their surgery had been put off.

Elective surgery was under pressure at Southland Hospital, and at Dunedin Hospital particularly in October and November, he said.

Issues around bed access were compounded at Southland Hospital by a shortage of anaesthetic technicians, Fleming said, where they were struggling to replace or to find locum to cover.

The medical and surgical wards at Southland Hospital were consistently 90 per cent full at 7am, over the past year, he said, which was creating a backlog for emergency department patients too.

Fleming said patient numbers had not increased, but patients were staying longer.

“This could reflect an increase in acuity, but it also could reflect delays in service delivery,” he said. “Reality will more than likely be a mix of both.”

One bariatric (obese) patient took up four hospital beds in September, for example, Fleming said.

Some patients needed to stay longer because the assessment team – who would assess what support patients needed at home after a surgery – weren’t on site, he said.

The team is due to move back into the hospital next week and Fleming said that should take some pressure off.

Fleming's report will be tabled at a board meeting Tuesday, and says a comprehensive analysis of the problem will be presented to the Hospital Advisory Committee towards the end of December.

It does not contain data about how many surgeries have been cancelled due to bed blocks.

The analysis would look at why demand had increased, why patients were staying longer after unplanned surgeries, and how much demand had grown when compared to previous years, Fleming said.

A scientific analysis would compare hospital stays for specific diseases or conditions to gain a clearer picture about which conditions were consistent from one year to the next, he said.

“Getting a clear picture of how demand compares to normal, what is driving our ongoing access block and working out how to address these pressures remains a key priority,” Fleming says.