Auckland mum whose daughter died in tragic accident diagnosed with rare cancer

Auckland mum Sophia Perera has been dealt another devastating blow after being diagnosed with a rare form of stomach cancer.

An Auckland mother whose eldest daughter died in a tragic driveway accident has been diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of stomach cancer.

Sophia Perera’s daughter Valentina Warren died at the age of 3 on November 21, 2014 after being hit by a car in her family's driveway.

Now, the 45-year-old from Te Atatū Peninsula in West Auckland has been dealt another devastating blow after experiencing severe stomach pains and bloating.

Deborah Foote Photography/Supplied Sophia Perera and Cam Warren’s family are facing another devastating blow after their eldest daughter’s death in 2014.

Just prior to Auckland’s second Covid-19 lockdown, Perera said she started feeling unwell.

Busy caring for her family and second daughter, 4-year-old Augustina Warren, Perera pushed it aside and believed the pain would pass.

A week went by, and she started feeling worse. She decided to wait until the next week to visit the doctor.

In the meantime, Auckland went into its August lockdown and she had to speak to her doctor over the phone. Bloods were taken and her doctor told her to come in for a face-to-face appointment.

Perera said she was then told to pack her bags as she needed to go to North Shore Hospital because she had appendicitis.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Sophia Perera, pictured with husband Cam Warren, daughter Augustina and a photograph of daughter Valentina.

Because of Covid-19 restrictions, Perera had to go to the hospital alone. She was taken for a CT scan where they found a large tumour in her abdomen.

Perera said the experience of having to go to hospital was traumatic, given she was by herself and her previous history with hospitals when Valentina died. Her heart “sunk” when she was told she had a tumour, and she broke down.

A biopsy was done to determine what the tumour was and a week and half later, she learnt it was an advanced, high-grade malignant tumour.

Doctors are still unsure of its origin but it is likely to be peritoneal cancer, she said.

“It’s so rare they really don’t know what they are dealing with, which is the scary part from my perspective. I’ve had three months of not knowing a hell of a lot about it.”

Perera has done four rounds of chemotherapy since her diagnosis and on December 15, she will undergo a hysterectomy and possibly have part of her bowel removed.

Perera said she was still in shock and numb about her diagnosis. Every week it felt like her and husband, Cam Warren, received a new bit of information that was a blow every time. Only last week did it really sink in that she was having a hysterectomy – something that was “devastating” for her.

Losing a child was the worst possible trauma anyone could go through, Perera said, and her diagnosis was another trauma her family were having to deal with.

Deborah Foote Photography/Supplied Sophia Perera says she wants some more years on the clock with daughter Augustina Warren.

“I missed out on seeing my first child grow up and that’s the biggest fear for me, not being able to see Augustina grow up.

“I am obviously scared, the prognosis is not good. But at the same token, there is a small chance, and I am trying to be positive and hold onto that chance because I have to for my daughter.”

Perera said she understood the surgery wouldn’t cure her cancer but doctors hoped it would remove enough of it to give her more time.

“All I want is just some more years on the clock with my daughter.”

Despite going through chemo, Perera still marked Valentina’s anniversary on November 21 as they do every year by celebrating Valentina's Purple Hope Day.

Since 2017, Perera has teamed up with Foster Hope to raise money for the charity and honour her daughter’s memory.

This year, they organised a silent auction which has raised about $5500 for the charity.

Perera said it had been hard work but well worth it. It had given her something important to focus on rather than her diagnosis, she said.

REMINDER FOR MUMS

As many mums do, Perera said she put off going to the doctor as she was busy caring for other people.

“We put our kids and our families first and when it comes to our own health, we let it go.

“My gentle reminder would be if you feel something in your gut, go check it out. Because I did feel in my gut that this wasn’t normal.

“I left it thinking it would go away. For me personally, it was already advanced so it wouldn’t have made too much difference but it could make all the difference for someone else.”

Perera said she didn’t know how she would have gone through the last few months without the support of her friends and family. A friend of Perera’s has set up a Givealittle page to help raise funds for her family as they go through her journey.