Auckland woman in her 20s encourages self checks after breast cancer returns

In 2020, Geneva Wilson realised her breast cancer was back after earlier being given the all-clear by her medical team.

At 24, Geneva Wilson found a lump in her breast. At 25, after six months of chemotherapy, she found another.

Wilson was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2019. She underwent a double mastectomy and six months of treatment.

After the first Covid-19 lockdown, she was able to have reconstructive surgery and had been given the all-clear by her medical team.

“It was all going really well, they told me I need to come back in a year to have a scan, and I was ready to get my life back,” Wilson said.

READ MORE:

* Auckland student diagnosed with breast cancer just months before her graduation

* Canterbury woman Sarah Bartlett's journey from brain tumour to breast cancer

* 'Hugely exciting advance' in fight against triple negative breast cancer



But within a few weeks she began experiencing painful and constant headaches and started getting anxious something was wrong.

GENEVA WILSON/Supplied Wilson, who is living in West Auckland, said 2020 had been a very tough year for her.

“I had such a bad feeling, and I decided I should do a self exam to be sure. That was how I originally found my cancer.”

Wilson said she could feel a tumour in her armpit and immediately sought medical treatment.

She was told she had a 4.7cm tumour and stage three breast cancer.

GENEVA WILSON/Supplied Wilson said she was lucky the cancer hadn’t spread to other parts of her body.

“I was told the chemotherapy I had didn’t work and the type of cancer I had was one with a high recurrence rate.”

Finding out her cancer wasn’t gone had been “confronting”, Wilson said, but she was glad a CT scan showed it hadn’t spread to any other areas of her body.

“I can’t really worry about it because it’s out of my control. But it’s pretty intense and a big wake up call to just enjoy where I’m at.”

Wilson had surgery to remove the tumour, along with all of her lymph nodes, and is due to start three weeks of radiation just before Christmas, followed by six more months of chemotherapy.

“It’s a bit of a bummer because it means I’ll be sick for Christmas for a second year in a row and it’s my favourite holiday.”

Wilson said she wants to emphasise how important self exams are for women, regardless of age.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF Christchurch woman Tamara Milne, 33, was pregnant with her second child when she was diagnosed with breast cancer during level 4 lockdown.

“If I hadn’t done those two self checks and it had been left for who knows how much longer, it would have spread very quickly and I might have been looking at a stage 4 diagnosis.

“It’s so important to know your body well and look out for any changes.”

About 15 women in their 20s are diagnosed with breast cancer in New Zealand each year, according to the Breast Cancer Foundation.

A Givealittle page has been set up by Wilson’s sister to help her pay for living, fuel and parking costs while she undergoes treatment and is unable to work.