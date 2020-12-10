Wairoa: The small town 117km from the nearest dental appointment

Wairoa's private dental practice sold in March, but residents are yet to see any sign of a dentist

Wairoa residents face a 117-kilometre drive if they want to see a dentist.

Dentiq​ has been the Hawke’s Bay town’s only private dental practice for years. But the business was sold in March to Esskay Dental Ltd, and is now only open one day a week for denture check-ups.

That means Wairoa residents needing other types of appointments have to drive either 94km to Gisborne or 117km to Napier.

Wairoa resident Shane Dalgliesh​ was a patient at the clinic and rang to make a booking last Friday for a check-up. He got through to a voicemail message, which stated the practice was no longer taking bookings.

“When you walk past you can see the X-ray machine in the window, but there’s no-one there.”

Dalgliesh understood there were struggles to find a dentist who would relocate to Wairoa, but he said residents faced challenges of their own.

“It’s a significant cost to drive to either Napier or Gisborne – you’d basically have to take a day off work for a check-up. It’s just another obstacle we don’t need.”

Dalgliesh said dental care was an essential service in Wairoa, especially for young children.

Georgia May Gilbertson/Stuff Dentiq was sold in March this year, but there's no dentist, meaning Wairoa residents need to drive to either Napier or Gisborne for an appointment.

A woman walking past the practice labelled the closure as “pathetic”.

“My last visit was October because I heard the dentist was moving out of town, but there’s been nothing since. At least the old people can get their dentures checked. But if someone has an accident and knocks their tooth out, they have to drive miles.”

The woman said most people drove to Gisborne for an appointment as it was a less strenuous drive than to Napier.

Georgia May Gilbertson/Stuff The private dental clinic is only open on Fridays for denture check-ups.

Sheryl Gallagher attempted to book an appointment with the clinic three weeks ago, after suffering from toothache, but was also met with the voicemail message declining bookings.

She rang two clinics in Gisborne. One wasn’t taking on any new patients and the other said no appointments were available until December 18.

“I told them how much pain I was in, and they put me on the emergency list and said they could fit me in, but it was there and then – like in an hour. So I had to drop everything and drive to Gisborne.”

Gallagher said the tooth needed to be extracted. But her car recently broke down and with only one bus with a timetable that didn't meet her work schedule, she'd have to wait until the new year for another appointment.

The former manager of Dentiq in Wairoa, Alagusundar Jagadeesan, had owned the practice for eight years before selling it to Esskay Dental Ltd in March so that he could focus on his practice in Greenmeadows, Napier.

The practice had more than 2000 clients when it was sold.

“Jagadeesan hopes that the new owners will be back up and running, so Wairoa residents don’t miss out on quality healthcare,” Dentiq spokeswoman Colleen Wilkinson said.

Dentiq had no direct involvement with the new practice, but had Jagadeesan provided dental services in Wairoa once a week until September while the new owners looked to attract a dentist to relocate to the practice, Wilkinson said.

Stuff made multiple attempts to contact the new owner, but he was yet to respond.

Adult dental care in New Zealand is generally not publicly funded, but there are some specific exceptions.

New Zealand Dental Association president Dr Katie Ayers said it seemed a small community such as Wairoa couldn’t sustain the costs associated with running a dental practice.

RNZ An attempt to capture the current health of children has highlighted a grim picture of rising dental disease, skin infections and breathing problems.

“We are aware of this issue as we have assisted to get funding for a mobile service ... to provide emergency/urgent care.”

The Hawke’s Bay District Health Board’s service director for community, women and children, Claire Caddie, said she was hopeful the new owners would soon resume the dental service for adults.

Caddie said the community dental hub based at Wairoa College was available for anyone under 18.

General practitioners could provide pain relief and antibiotics for adults and had also been referring people to dentists in Napier, Hastings and Gisborne for ongoing care.

“Hawke’s Bay Hospital dentists also increased their visits to the Wairoa community dentist hub to care for hospital patients that live in Wairoa.”

Caddie said the community dental hub had increased its staffing levels from two to three clinicians.