'We are all struggling': The 'crisis' in general practices leading to longer wait times, and difficulty finding a GP

Tina Gurleyen has not been able to get a GP near her home.

A GP shortage across the country means having the comfort and continuity of care of your local doctor is a thing of the past for many New Zealanders, all while locum costs soar in rural areas. Bridie Witton and Piers Fuller report.

Getting to the GP is a “logistical nightmare” for Tina Gurleyen​.

She moved to Ōtaki from Lower Hutt in April, but all Kāpiti Coast practices are full. She has to take the day off work to make the 80km round trip to see her old GP.

“I can go to Ōtaki on an emergency basis if I need to, but if I need to get serious medical care I would have to go to Levin or Palmerston North,” she says, .

Meanwhile, seventy-one-year-old Lynne McLaughlin​ is ill with emphysema, a chronic inflammatory lung disease. But she won’t be able to see a GP at her medical centre in Wainuiomata, Lower Hutt, for more than two weeks, and will head to the emergency department if her condition worsens.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Tina Gurleyen has to take a day off work to visit a GP in Petone.

“It is just ridiculous,” she says.

The difficulties the two women face point to a major general practitioner shortage across the country that was expected to worsen.

On average, GPs are 53 years old and nearly half are due to retire over the next decade. But there aren’t enough doctors coming through to replace them, says Dr Bryan Betty, medical director of the Royal College of General Practitioners (RNZCGP).

New Zealand relies on overseas doctors to fill the gaps. Forty-six per cent of rural GPs were trained overseas, while the figure is 39 per cent across the country, according to the college. But the pandemic has added uncertainty around staffing the sector.

“There is a shortage of GPs, there is no doubt about that. There has been an underfunding of the training of GPs, and there is a shortage in the number of GPs coming through,” he says.

“That has been exacerbated by the fact that there is difficulty getting overseas locums in. It is a real issue there, because we are very reliant on locums.

“Over the next 10 years, 40 to 50 per cent of GPs will be retiring. The workforce is very stretched. We have a growing population, and we have increased complexity in terms of the demands of GPs,” he says.

Covid added further strain to the system, with many practices reporting they were close to breaking point when the co-payment system broke down as virtual consultations picked up. Practices had to wait for invoices to be paid, instead of getting payment right after an appointment.

“There is fatigue at the moment. It has been a very tough year, and it has led to these cumulative issues,” Betty says.

SUPPLIED Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners' medical director Dr Bryan Betty says nearly half of the country’s GPs are due to retire in the next decade.

Rural areas are particularly hard-hit – especially the West Coast, Northland and East Cape, Grant Davidson, chief executive of the Rural GP Network explains. He has 50 vacancies for long term employment, and many more for short term locums.

His solution is to better fund postgraduate clinical training, which is funded through DHBs or organisations like the RNZCGP, as well as ensuring the flow of overseas-trained doctors.

“In the long term we need more doctors to be trained and in the short term we need to make sure that the barriers to getting overseas trained doctors are reduced,” he says.

But exactly how wide the gaps are, or how wide they will become, isn’t fully understood. There is no gold standard, and the Ministry of Health doesn’t monitor the ratio of patients to GPs – although it says New Zealand needs more.

The average sits at 1 full-time GP to 1400 people. Higher-needs areas should have around 1 full-time GP to 1000 people, because they will be more likely to visit them, Betty says.

He has often pointed out the importance of a patient seeing the same GP for one’s long-term health. A GP who sees you regularly will be better placed to notice any changes over time.

McLaughlin agrees, finding it “unsettling” to see a different doctor when she gets an appointment.

”I am going to a new doctor who knows nothing about me,” she says. “But I am too sick to care what doctor I see.”

A Wellington medical centre owner, who did not want to be named, says the practice was “barely keeping our heads above water”. It wasn’t able to take on any new patients, and had an extensive wait list.

“The thing is that there are a lot of GPs that are retiring,” she says. “No one wants to train to be a GP and because the pay is not as high as working in hospitals.

“There is a limit to how many people we can cope with. There are more mental health issues coming up now, and in younger patients including children,” she says.

The practice was also taking a lot of flak, facing five complaints in the last week – a first in its 30-year operation. A lot of it had to do with closing its books to new patients, which conflicted with the practice’s purpose, but it was taking a toll.

”We are not in the business of not helping people,” she says.

“You get the feeling like I don't want to do this any more. We are all struggling. There is a crisis looming. A lot of GPs are sucking it up because they are too busy to fight this.”

The GP shortage comes as many DHBs also grapple with filling holes in their staffing, using locums.

In some cases those people stepping in are being paid up to $3000 a day, quickly eating into the health budget.

As high as many of the daily locum rates are, in some cases it can be the most cost-effective way health boards can get important procedures done.

Stuff asked a number of DHBs to provide figures on how much they spend on locum specialists across several departments including: general surgery, orthopaedics, enterology, gynaecology and obstetrics, ophthalmology, urology and cardiology. Many smaller DHBs do not offer all of these services.

They were also asked to provide total internal spend on specialists in these departments for comparison.

While larger DHBs serving populations over half a million people could reduce locum bills to almost zero, in some cases, some smaller DHBs had to outsource entire departments to locum services - usually because they struggled to employ permanent staff.

The Association of Salaried Medical Specialists say while they appreciated the role locums play in the sector, there is no substitute for permanent staff.

As the union for salaried senior doctors, ASMS does not cover locums, but does have an interest in how the workforce covers the load.

Supplied Sarah Dalton, executive director of the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists.

Chief executive Sarah Dalton said locum use was so widespread that they have proposed a project with the DHBs’ Technical Advisor Services to get a better sense of the way forward.

“We become quite frustrated when we are maintaining that there are ongoing specialist shortages and DHBs tell us they can’t afford to appoint more staff, yet in many cases locum bills are very high.

“Most DHBs would agree that they’d rather be spending the money on permanent staff than on locum costs.”

Dalton said rural hospitals tend to have more of a reliance on locums.

“Some of those places like the West Coast, Tairawhiti, Northland, they can be really hard to recruit to. It’s not because people don’t want to live there, but it depends on their life stage.”

“Either because they can’t recruit to permanent roles or sometimes their staffing is too small to fully cover the call rosters.”

She said DHBs such as West Coast, which pays out more in locums than to their own permanent staff, were considering moving to a different model of care employing rural generalist doctors.

She suggested have a national strategy to talk to specialists about what would make it viable for them to move to rural hospitals.

“Because really what patients need is continuity of care. They want safe care, and most people would rather know they got a doctor down the road, not over the mountains.”

She said permanent staff were a better model because it provided better service planning, collegiality, and teaching.

“It’s all of that good stuff you get through certainty and tenure, through working with the same group of people through a period of time.”

New Zealand Health Partnerships is a Crown-entity subsidiary and limited liability company, that is supported and owned by the 20 DHBs.

It established the Locum Advisory Panel earlier this year to helps DHBs keep in-step with locum recruitment needs.

It was designed to ensure standardisation around supplier accreditation and compliance, contractor responsibilities around service, pricing structures, financial administration and reporting and contract management.

Life of a locum

Ophthalmologist Peter Haddad of Tauranga has worked for decades in the public and private sector.

He established a contract to take on all of Bay of Plenty DHB’s ophthalmology services in an external clinic, and worked as a locum for 11 years.

supplied/Stuff Ophthalmologist Peter Haddad of Tauranga has worked in many roles in the public and private sector. He says he's thoroughly enjoyed locum work in the last 11 years.

“It’s good and it’s bad to get treated by a locum. It’s good in that you’re getting a second opinion. Somebody different to whom you normally see. It’s bad in that you’re not used to seeing this guy. You might be worried that he’s unfamiliar and not going to get the whole picture.”

He restricted his locum stints to three days, so he was not overloaded.

“When you’re there as a locum, you work quite hard. You’re there first thing in the morning and work through to the evening and you do that for three days in a row, you're actually quite bushed. I don’t think I could do that for weeks on end.

“I enjoyed it because it was relatively short, I also enjoyed it because we used to hop around the country, we’d often take a couple of days off at the end and go and explore the local area.”

“I enjoyed the new people I was working with and the patients.”

As a locum, he didn’t perform surgery because he felt it was better for patients to have their doctor around for the entire process.

“You don’t want to go away thinking, I wonder what happened to that patient I did yesterday, whether they turned out OK or not?”

He said the pay for locum was good, getting $2500-3000 per day, but they had to factor in their own costs such as levies, insurance, council fees and there was no sick leave, annual leave, or CME (Continuing Medical Education) that a permanent staff member would get.

The state of general practice

Since 2015, the average age of a GP has been 53. In 2010, it was 51 and in 2005 it was 49, New Zealand Medical Council research shows

Forty-six per cent of rural GPs were trained overseas, while the figure is 39 percent across the country

The average ratio is 1 full time GP to 1400 people around the country. Higher-needs areas should have around 1 full time GP to 1000 people, as they are more likely to visit a GP

Twenty-seven percent of GPs are planning to retire in the next five years and nearly half, 47 percent, in the next 10 years.

DHB locum costs

West Coast

Serving 32,000 people, this DHB only employs resident specialists in the fields of general surgery, gynaecology (including obstetrics). In general surgery the DHB spent around $6.4 million on locums over the last five years, compared to $2.6 million in resident specialists. They spent $2.2 million on locum specialists for obstetrics and gynaecology compared with $4.6 million internally.

Canterbury

On the other side of the island locum was comparatively low. Last year the locum bill was $2.7 million compared to internal staffing cost of $33.8 million.

Lakes DHB

This central North Island DHB services 110,000 people, but managed to keep locum costs relatively low. For general surgery last year the bill was just under 10 per cent of its total spend, but in orthopaedics, its bill on external specialists was just over 1 per cent.

Taranaki

All ophthalmology treatment was outsourced last yeat, which amounted to $1.5 million. Almost $1 million last year was spent on locums to catch up on its orthopaedic waitlist. For the last three years its has employed its own urologist, which cut locum costs dramatically.

Auckland

One of the largest DHBs managed to reduce its locum bill to almost zero. It has an annual budget of $2.6 billion, but had a locum bill of just under $5000 last year. (This does not include specialists on fixed-term contracts).

Waitemata

The DHB serving the largest population (660,000), Waitemata, spent around 2.6 per cent of its annual $12.8 spend on these procedures on locums last year.

Wairarapa

With a population of 48,000, some $5.3 million was spent on locums (includes specialists on temporary contracts) across four departments.