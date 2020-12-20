The doctor changing a 'messed-up system' from the inside

"There are a lot of impossible things that we're still trying," says Waikato DHB clinical director of Māori health, Dr Nina Scott.

As a paediatrician, Dr Nina Scott got frustrated seeing the same children admitted again and again.

Eventually, she grew angry at herself for not being able to keep them out of hospital and started looking at how to change the system.

The Waikato DHB clinical director of Māori health has since discovered people go without food to stay beside a sick baby, or may not have enough petrol to get their child home once discharged.

Her work was recognised at the Kudos science awards, with the Waikato DHB Medical Science Award and a highly commended in the University of Waikato Vision Mātauranga Science Award.

Scott had felt she was part of a "messed-up system" and turned to public health, seeing it as a way to change the system.

“I like a quote that I heard ... ‘for a lot of our health issues, the question is not what should we be doing, but why aren't we doing it?’,” said Scott (Waikato, Ngāti Whātua and Ngāpuhi).

So she created a series of questions for the whānau of those sick tamariki, asking about everything from car seats to GP enrolment and whether their home was cold and damp.

The aim was to stop the kids getting sick again by connecting whānau with services to keep them safe and healthy.

The project – known as Harti Hauora Tamariki – attracted about $1m in funding from the Health Research Council to investigate what difference it made.

Research assistants were hired for the wards, people who were Māori and not from health, “so they don't feel like they're part of the system", Scott said.

“You’d have a nurse go in and say ... you guys ready to go home? Whānau goes, yeah, yeah, all good nurse. And then the [research assistant] would come in, and they're like, no. We've got no money for petrol, no food, the power's been turned off ... Because CYFS ... It's a real fear for whānau, to have children taken off them. And being judged.”

Scott’s team made changes after discovering people were going without food in order to stay by sick babies through in-depth interviews conducted by University of Waikato researchers.

The impact of the Harti method is still being analysed, but Scott hinted at good results against measures including readmission rates, GP enrolment, and immunisations.

Kudos Awards/Waikato DHB Dr Nina Scott's work was recently recognised with a Kudos science award. She won the Waikato DHB medical science section and was highly commended in the University of Waikato Vision Mātauranga Science Award.

Māori generally fare worse in health, so fixing inequalities could have a huge effect on the number of children in hospital - aside from the benefit to the child and their whānau.

Hospitalisation for tooth decay is one example, according to a recent child health report led by Cure Kids.

A 54 per cent drop in admissions would bring Māori children down to the same rate as for children of European or other ethnicities.

Scott and her team effectively go looking for problems in the health system, the kind that often go un-solved.

“We make it clear that everything that needs sorting out so whānau can have a better experience is our job," Scott said. "There are a lot of impossible things that we're still trying.”

When Covid came to New Zealand shores, Scott's first thought was of the potential impact on kaumātua.

"I rang [a colleague] up and said, we have to stop our research right now," she said. “I was freaking out and jumping up and down.”

The group rapidly redeveloped its tamariki screening questionnaire for a Covid context, and an older age bracket with long-term conditions.

The project recently netted an almost $1m grant from the Health Research Council’s Covid-19 Equity Response funding.

During the height of Covid, about 3000 kaumātua were phoned, given information, and more than 1000 screened.

People needing support were connected with a senior Māori clinical nurse specialist who worked her way through everything from "lost" specialist appointments to sleep apnoea needs.

“Often that's what it takes. It just takes one trusted person to get people through what essentially is a bit of a racist system and multiple barriers,” Scott said

“Then everybody had to go back to work, but they were all saying: this is amazing ... We could change the way that health is done.”

Scott and her team started writing research proposals to make it happen, and have succeeded in getting about $4million across several grants.

So, don't expect her to stop finding problems to fix any time soon.