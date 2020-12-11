Lyttelton community backs medicinal cannabis trader

With the help of donations, Karen and Adam Jeffries buy medicinal cannabis products to help their daughter Zoe, control her seizures. They have been shocked by some of the prices being charged. (Video first published December 4, 2020)

A man selling medicinal cannabis in Lyttelton without a licence has received huge support since his activity was made public.

Stuff reported last week that Jason Lockhorst was selling medicinal cannabis products from a portable building in the port-side Christchurch suburb to people who did not have a prescription.

Lockhorst told Stuff his cannabis oil products included cannabidiol (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cost between $150 to $200, depending on the potency.

With a prescription, one month's worth of legal medicinal cannabis oil containing CBD can cost between $178 to $433, depending on the supplier and pharmacy mark-ups.

One legally available product containing CBD and THC – SativexTM – was approved to treat muscle spasticity for people with multiple sclerosis (MS), and cost about $1000 for a one-month supply.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Green Crown Therapeutics is being run out of a portable building in Lyttleton.

No medicinal cannabis products are subsidised by the Government.

Some members of a closed Lyttelton social media group criticised last week’s article, saying it represented Lockhorst as “dodgy” and claimed it had racist undertones.

Others expressed concern for Lockhorst, his customers and the future of his business.

A woman who had used medicinal cannabis supplied by Lockhorst for her chronic pain wrote a letter to The Press saying she was extremely upset by the article.

She had tried “multiple medications, with multiple side effects” and none had worked.

CBT and THC products from Lockhorst had been “life changing”, she said.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Jason Lockhorst has received huge support from the Lyttelton community since a story about his company, Green Crown Therapeutics, was published.

Lockhorst declined to speak to Stuff further. On Friday, his portable building was closed and a neighbouring shop owner said they had not seen him all week.

A police spokesperson previously said police had received no information “in relation to this individual”.

“We rely on the community being our eyes and ears in relation to alleged illegal activity. We encourage anyone with information in relation to this individual to contact police.”

Asked if police had taken any action since the story’s publication, a spokesperson said they had nothing further to add to the previous comment.

Medical cannabis products have been legally available from licenced suppliers since April for patients with a prescription.

But access to such products is limited due to the high cost and lack of confidence in them among GPs.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/Stuff Medicinal cannabis products are expensive to buy legally and none are subsidised by the Government.

Although the scheme enabled GPs to prescribe medicinal cannabis products, only about 5 per cent chose to.

In a letter to The Press, surgeon and Lyttelton resident Frank Kueppers said he fully supported Lockhorst.

Kueppers said he had extensive experience treating patients with cancer and chronic illnesses, some of whom had benefited from using CBD and THC products.

He was impressed by Lockhorst’s knowledge of the science behind medicinal cannabis and found him to be caring and professional.

“I was glad Christchurch patients have an option [to obtain medicinal cannabis] outside of tinny houses.”

He said the Stuff article was “a disservice to a lot of sick people.”

Kueppers said Lockhorst’s business was in a “grey zone” in that while it was not legal “by the letter of the law”, it was tolerated by authorities.

Banks Peninsula councillor and deputy mayor Andrew Turner said he did not support Lockhorst’s business.

“If people are saying that access is not working through the [Medicinal Cannabis Scheme] because of cost or other practicalities then that would lead to a reform of the scheme rather than people working outside of the scheme in a way that could be illegal.”

Lyttelton GP Ben Hudson said he did not support the illegal supply of medicinal cannabis because unregulated and untested products were potentially risky.

He had prescribed CBD products “a couple of times for patients”, but said the evidence of efficacy was “poor” for most conditions.

“It’s expensive and my own experience with patients is that it hasn’t been particularly effective, and they’ve soon decided to stop it.”

SUPPLIED New Zealand Medical Association chairwoman Kate Baddock says legal access to medicinal cannabis products needs to improve, but she does not support “green fairies” who sell the product illegally.

New Zealand Medical Association spokeswoman Kate Baddock said legal access to medicinal cannabis products needed to improve and the public should campaign to make it easier for suppliers to gain a licence.

There was long-standing and good evidence for using CBD oil for epilepsy, vomiting and nausea, and some evidence for treatment of chronic pain, Baddock said.

She referred patients who wanted to try medicinal cannabis to Dr Graham Gulbransen, an Auckland GP who had extensive experience and knowledge of the products.

Gulbransen said he had spent a lot of time researching medicinal cannabis and had a lot of confidence in its effectiveness for treating a range of complaints.

He understood why many of his patients bought medicinal cannabis illegally but would much prefer they could access tested products.