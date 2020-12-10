Health system reports serious harm to 975 people in 2020

The vast majority of the events causing serious harm or death happened in a DHB, the report said.

Procedures done on the wrong person, delayed diagnoses and falls are among serious health incidents reported over the past year.

Reports of serious harm to 975 people were received by the Health Quality & Safety Commission for 2019-2020, and a summary was released on Thursday.

The reports are about what are formally called serious adverse events, which means they caused serious harm or death, a statement said.

And while 975 events is an increase on last year (916), the commission believes that's because of more reporting, not an increase in preventable harm.

The events are more than numbers, the commission said.

“Every adverse event described in this document has a consumer and their whānau at its centre," board chair Dr Dale Bramley wrote in an introduction to the report.

“It is our duty to continually strive to improve how we manage and learn from these events, and how we communicate with and support all those who have been affected.”

The vast majority of incidents (627) from a challenging year of responding to Covid were reported by district health boards, data shows.

They ranged from an issue with oxygen or a gas vapour, to items left in people after a procedure.

SUPPLIED Each of the 975 incidents has a person and their whānau behind it, the Health Quality & Safety Commission said.

Pressure injuries - considered a major cause of preventable harm - were the top reason for clinical management events, with 112 reports.

There has probably been more focus on this area because of a new monitoring system in place since mid-2018, the report said.

There were 73 delays in diagnosis or treatment reported - a slight decrease on the previous year, with a noticeable drop in the eye health or ophthalmology area.

And reports of serious harm caused by deteriorating condition keep dropping thanks to a system that helps health staffers pick up the signs earlier, the report said.

In 18 cases, a procedure or investigation was done to the wrong person, or on the wrong site or side.

Two hundred and thirty-one patients were harmed because of falls reported to the commission - 24 fewer than the previous year.

And the serious incidents weren't limited to hospitals or DHB services.

Other reports of harm came from the DHBs’ mental health and addictions sector, private hospitals, ambulance services, community health care, aged care, a hospice, and other health providers.

There was a "welcome" reduction in community suicides in the mental health and addictions sector, the report said.

“It is too early to say whether this is a trend. We do not know enough to understand the full impact of COVID-19 on suspected suicides.”

The purpose of reporting these serious events is to learn from them and change systems so they're less likely to happen again, a Health Quality & Safety Commission statement said.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Falls, pressure sores, and procedures done on the wrong person or place were among the serious incidents reported.

Lockdown and the ongoing Covid-19 response have made this year especially challenging for the health and disability sector, said the commission's clinical lead for its adverse events programme, Dr David Hughes.

And he said that more reports of adverse events doesn't necessarily mean more have occurred.

“What it may in fact demonstrate is organisations continuing to develop an open culture where events are reported and learnt from, rather than an increase in preventable harm.”

More harm to the under-25 age group has been reported this year, the report said.

There has also been a sharp increase in the reporting of events involving Māori patients, especially in the maternity area.

The commission has researched whānau Māori experiences of in-hospital adverse events, which reinforced the importance of having the consumer and their family at the centre of the response to the event.

The research found five major themes, including communication issues, perceived lack of care, lack of cultural safety and implicit bias.