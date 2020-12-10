Prime Minister confident at launch of new Whānau-centred young parents scheme, saying 'they've shown they work'

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern hailed the launch of Taiki WhÄnau and praised group's like the Women's Health League that paved the way.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has hailed the launch of the Tiaki Whānau pilot programme to support young parents, saying it’s based on a long history of programmes “and they’ve shown they work”.

Ardern, who was joined by Minister of Health Andrew Little and Associate Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall, officially launched the programme at the Tūnohopū Marae in Rotorua on Thursday.

It’s a scheme that was roundly welcomed by representatives of the Te Arawa iwi in attendance, with Te Arawa and Ngati Whakaue kaumatua Monty Morrison describing the scheme as an “important announcement today for all Māoridom”.

Ardern said the scheme was one of three pilots to be backed by a $10 million allocation from the 2019 Budget aimed at providing enhanced support for young parents and their whānau.

Benn Bathgate/Stuff Te Arawa kaumatua Monty Morrison said the Taiki Whānau scheme was important for all of Maoridom.

“Tiaki Whanau, in Lakes DHB area, the first of these pilots, takes a whānau-centred approach to help young parents and their families for the first three years of caring for their babies,” she said.

“A whānau-centred approach to supporting young parents is vital to improving outcomes. Supporting young parents is an area that we have to get right, and it’s a priority for this Government, and for me.

“Tiaki Whānau will support each whānau with a kaitiaki (key worker) who may be a Well Child Tamariki Ora nurse, kaiawhina or social worker, supported by a multidisciplinary team, who will ensure young parents and their whānau get the additional support they need for three years, starting early in pregnancy.

“This support is to help young parents and their whānau in this life changing event."

Support can include health care, mental health support, help to access social services, housing or education, or helping whānau learn more about parenting and child development.

“Most importantly, it provides continuity of care based on whakawhanaungatanga, which means building and fostering meaningful relationships.”

“If young people get the support they need in their role as parents, this leads to better outcomes for their children, and the wider community.”

Benn Bathgate/Stuff The Prime Minister received a rousing welcome onto Tūnohopū Marae in Rotorua on Thursday.

Morrison told Stuff the key message of the programme, a by Māori for Māori philosophy, “was for all of Māoridom throughout Aotearoa”.

“We have people ready and able to facilitate and raise the wellbeing of young mothers and children, that has to be a great start,” he said.

“I think Māoridom has been saying this for a long time, we need to be active, we need to raise our own standard of living and our own wellbeing, so I think certainly the message is underpinned today, by Māori for Māori, and it’s been heard time and again today.”

Asked how the success of the pilot could be judged, Morrison said “let’s go to the other end”.

“We certainly know what’s not been working now, so anything we can do to help raise our level right across the board, we’ve got to start somewhere.”

He said one immediate measure of success would the number of people seeking to engage in the programme, and he also hailed the fact senior Government Ministers’ were listening.

Ardern was also confident of the programme’s success, and the ability to assess that success.

“This is based on a long history of programmes in New Zealand and overseas, and they’ve shown they work,” she said.

“We saw things like increases in breastfeeding, immunisation so what we wanted is to see these kinds of indicators that show good connection between families and the types of services that should be available for everyone.”

Ardern’s optimism was matched by Little.

“The pilots are based on a trial carried out in Hawkes Bay in 2011, which resulted in improved health outcomes for young mothers and their families,” he said.

“It was clear that this approach could have positive outcomes for young parents around the country.”

Two other pilots are planned in Counties Manukau DHB and Hauora Tairāwhiti and are expected to get under way in early 2021.