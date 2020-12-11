Butchery at centre of listeria scare says it is 'devastating'

Some Pestell's Rai Bacon Company Ltd ham products are being recalled over concerns they may contain listeria.

The butchery owner whose hams have been recalled due to fears they may contain listeria says the scare is stressful and devastating.

“We’ve been manufacturing hams for 23 years and had minimal complaints ... and we’ve never had an outbreak of listeria like this before,” Pestell's Rai Bacon Company Ltd owner Chris Pestell said.

The listeria cases were isolated to the ham, he said, and stressed that all other products were safe.

“We sell thousands of hams all over the south to lots of businesses and supermarkets, and lower North Island. We've built up a good reputation over the years.”

The Ministry for Primary Industries is still investigating the source of listeria cases in the top of the South Island following the recent recalls of some ham products from Pestells on Wednesday and sliced meats from Pak ‘n Save Blenheim in November.

It confirmed Nelson Marlborough Public Health Service received four notifications of cases of listeriosis in the past 12 months; with one last December and the others in August, September and November this year.

Two historic cases, in 2016 and 2018, were also recorded.

Derek Flynn/Stuff Pestells and Pak ‘n Save Blenheim have been directed by MPI to stop the sale of certain products to ensure there was no ongoing risk to customers.

MPI said in a statement the Institute of Environmental Science and Research (ESR) had confirmed the six cases were genotypically related, meaning they might be linked to a common food source.

Five of six cases under investigation were from across Nelson, Marlborough and Tasman. The person in the sixth case resided elsewhere in New Zealand, but had visited Nelson.

Pestell said the recall of their hams had been “very stressful and devastating to our business”.

But he said the support and understanding from customers had been heartening.

He said the cooked hams were no longer being sold, and from Monday, Hellers hams would be sold to fill the gap.

New Zealand Food Safety national food Compliance manager Melinda Sando said New Zealand Food Safety’s Food Compliance Services team and the Nelson Marlborough Public Health Service (PHS) were working together to determine the source of the four cases of listeriosis in the last 12 months.

“Investigations into the source of listeria following the recent recalls ... are continuing. This includes additional sampling of food products and the processing environments.”

Listeria is commonly found in the environment and could make people sick if they consumed contaminated food.

Meanwhile, she said both Pestell’s and Pak ‘n Save Blenheim had been directed to take action, including stopping the sale and distribution of certain products, to ensure there was no ongoing risk to consumers.

