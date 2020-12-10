New kidney cancer treatment technique gives 'a chance of cure' to woman ineligible for an operation

The woman treated is in her 80s, and her age and other medical conditions would have made surgery too risky, Waikato DHB said.

A woman in her 80s who was ruled out for kidney cancer surgery has been given “a chance of cure” thanks to a new treatment technique.

The radiation technique is non-invasive and uses precisely-aimed high doses of radiation to kill cancer cells but not healthy tissue.

The use of stereotactic ablative radiotherapy (SABR) on a kidney at Waikato Hospital was a New Zealand first, though it's also used on other parts of the body, a Waikato DHB statement said.

Surgery was considered too risky for the Waikato patient because of her age and other medical conditions.

As her cancer had not spread beyond the kidney, the pioneering radiation technique could be used, radiation oncologist Dr Roger Huang said in a statement.

“Not only did we manage the symptoms, but we’ve given her a chance of cure.”

“The difference between the conventional radiation therapy and SABR is that we deliver a much higher dose and with millimetre precision.”

Mark Taylor/Stuff The high-dose radiation technique is called stereotactic ablative radiotherapy or SABR. Waikato Hospital's use of it for kidney cancer was a New Zealand first (file photo).

After about a month of treatment, the patient's scan showed positive signs and it's hoped a follow-up will show the tumour starting to shrink, a Waikato DHB statement said.

Other benefits included that bleeding from the woman's kidney had stopped, and she was no longer anaemic.

Because SABR is non-invasive, the person can be treated as an outpatient and doesn't need to stay in hospital.

People may also retain some organ function, compared to surgery.

It requires meticulous planning because being a few millimetres out could damage surrounding organs with high doses of radiation, Huang said.

There will be cases where SABR can’t be done because of the risk to other major organs, he said.

The treatment done at Waikato Hospital was based on an Australian study which showed promising results in controlling local disease. Dr John Chin developed Waikato Hospital’s treatment protocol.

Waikato’s radiation therapy team is now looking into using the techniques to treat other cancer sites including in the prostate, pancreas and liver.

Waikato Hospital has the opportunity to become a leader in developing and providing the treatment in New Zealand as the technique becomes more readily available, Huang said.