Covid campaign launched to stay safe over summer break

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins has launched a campaign for Kiwis to stay vigilant over the summer holidays.

Cricket fans were the first to get a nudge reminding everyone to keep their guard up against Covid this summer.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins launched the nationwide ‘Make Summer Unstoppable’ campaign during day three of the second cricket test between New Zealand and West Indies at Wellington’s Basin Reserve on Sunday.

The campaign’s television messages premiered on the big screens at the match venue.

Hipkins’ message was that everyone had a part to play to bring on an “unstoppable summer”.

“After the year we’ve had, we all need a classic summer break we can enjoy,” he said.

SPARK SPORT Southee, Jamieson share all 10 West Indies wickets at Basin Reserve.

“Whether it’s days at the cricket, at the beach, or at the backyard ‘barbie’ with whānau and friends, we all want to be able to enjoy this summer without the interruption of Covid-19.”

The campaign reiterated that everyone could make a difference by continuing with the basic health steps that have worked in New Zealand to combat to virus so far.

“As a country we’ve all worked exceptionally hard to stop Covid-19.

“This campaign says, ‘Let’s keep at it. Let’s continue to stop Covid-19 so that we can make summer unstoppable’.”

The campaign reinforced the basics of asking Kiwis to wash or sanitise their hands, scan QR codes, and turn on the Bluetooth function on the Covid tracer app, Hipkins said.

It also reminded Kiwis to stay home if they were feeling unwell, “even if that means missing the cricket”, and get advice on whether to take a test.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images The new campaigned was debuted at the Basin Reserve on Sunday. Hipkins is reminding Kiwis not to drop the ball this summer.

“We’re also asking businesses and venues to actively encourage their customers to scan QR codes.”

Hipkins said although this wasn’t a new message, summer travel created extra challenges, so people needed to especially vigilant.

“As the Black Caps consistently show us, it’s teamwork which gets you through, so it’s great to be able to screen these campaign ads publicly for the first time at the sort of big event so many Kiwis will want to be a part of.”

Hipkins pointed to what had happened in the northern hemisphere during its summer, and more recently the spike in cases in the United States caused by people travelling for Thanksgiving, as a warning.

“People travelled widely and without taking precautions, driving a huge spike in cases. We don’t want that to happen here.”

Hipkins said the campaign was designed to “get the Kiwi summer off on the right foot”.

“Christmas and the holiday season is a time of the year when people come together socially more often.

“There are more large-scale events and people move around the country in bigger numbers.

“That’s why our focus to ‘Make Summer Unstoppable’ is all about reminding and motivating everyone to keep doing the easy, everyday actions which will keep us free of Covid-19.”