GP Deborah Waxman has been the subject of multiple Medical Council complaints - she claims it's 'bullying'

Auckland GP Deborah Waxman has been the subject of a number of complaints, though none of those examined by the Health and Disability Commissioner have led to further action against her.

Dr Deborah Waxman escaped a violent marriage, she's treated some of our worst criminals and deals regularly in the detail of death. Some call her "combative", others question her competence. She describes herself as a strong person and a fine doctor. Tony Wall reports.

Deborah Waxman​ is nervous. Speaking publicly about her ongoing battles with the Medical Council is a huge step for a doctor, and one she worries will blow up in her face.

But she's had enough.

Waxman believes the Council, which is responsible for the registration of doctors and has the power to suspend or remove practising certificates, has treated her unfairly over more than a decade.

It has made her undergo repeat performance assessments, she says, as well as counselling and supervision – all because of complaints she believes were either minor or vexatious.

It has cost her thousands of dollars, tarnished her reputation, and made it near-impossible to find work as a doctor in Auckland, she says.

The Council has dealt with multiple complaints about Waxman from patients, via the Health and Disability Commissioner, as well as colleagues.

These have varied from complaints about her manner, to allegations of rushed consultations and sloppy paperwork.

Waxman says she’s a good doctor, has never had any serious complaints upheld against her and should be able to get on with her career without the Council breathing down her neck.

David White/Stuff GP Dr Deborah Waxman claims she's been unfairly treated by the Medical Council.

She believes that the complaints against her from colleagues and the way the Council has handled them is a form of bullying.

Waxman has a history of disputes, both private and professional.

She made headlines in 2015 over complaints from neighbours about her barking dogs, and the following year took an unsuccessful privacy complaint to the Human Rights Review Tribunal over her employers’ practice of recording phone calls at their surgery.

One member of the medical fraternity described her as a “combative personality” who “looks for a reason to argue and be offended”.

The Council said in a statement it is limited in what it can say for privacy reasons, but acknowledges Waxman has been “dissatisfied” with its decisions.

“However, Council’s primary role is to protect the public. All decisions ... are proportionate to the concern identified and to assure public safety.”

The Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners declined to comment.

Waxman stands out with her Shirley Temple curls and fair complexion. Her outspokenness on issues such as prisoner health care and the “diabolical” state of the aged care sector has got her offside with some in the medical community, she says.

David White/Stuff Deborah Waxman says she's a good doctor and has been unfairly treated.

She says a lot of the complaints against her have come from “drug seeking” patients or people upset she wouldn't help them get a sickness benefit.

She describes herself as “defiant” – unwilling to go along with accepted norms just to keep patients happy. She says some GPs are “apathetic and spineless” when it comes to things like prescribing opiates and signing forms so patients can go on benefits.

“Doctors are worried about the way complaints go now – we’ve all got to be seen to be listening to patients.

“It's gone more like a service industry. It’s about keeping people happy. You can be rated like a vacuum cleaner ... you've got ‘Rate MDs’ and all these websites.”

Born and raised in England, Waxman, 49, graduated from Nottingham University with a double honours degree in medicine.

She was keen to travel, jumping at the chance to work as a house officer at Whakatane Hospital in 1996.

One day she was working in the A&E department when police sergeant Adrian Hilterman​ came in needing her to sign ‘life extinct’ forms for someone who’d collapsed at a pub.

“I just remember passing them back to him and not thinking anything more and then my pager went off one day.” It was Hilterman, asking her out for coffee.

Within a couple of weeks he proposed, and they married, having three children together.

Through Hilterman, Waxman became the police doctor for the Bay of Plenty area, which included examining child and adult victims of sexual abuse, a job she did for more than a decade and loved.

But behind closed doors, Hilterman, who’d become a police prosecutor, was violent.

supplied Waxman had a black eye after an assault by her then-husband, police officer Adrian Hilterman.

After a trial in 2008, he was convicted on two counts of assault for kicking Waxman and punching her in the face the previous year, and also pleaded guilty to hitting his children with a wooden spoon. He was acquitted of 10 other charges, claiming Waxman was the violent one in the relationship.

His sentence of 150 hours’ community service outraged anti-domestic violence campaigners.

Ross Brown/Stuff Former police officer Adrian Hilterman appears in court charged with assaulting Deborah Waxman.

Waxman says her problems with the Medical Council began around that time, with complaints about her which she describes as “low-level rubbish”.

The HDC contacted the Council with concerns that it had received five complaints about her during her time in Whakatane.

The HDC says it has an agreement to notify the Medical Council if it receives three or more similar complaints against a medical practitioner within five years.

“A complaint pattern of this kind might indicate that the practitioner requires additional support or that there are wider competence concerns, and the Council is best placed to assess this,” a spokesperson says.

Waxman says some of the complaints related to claims she wasn’t listening to patients or giving them the drugs they wanted.

“It’s easy for someone to say ‘this is what I want’, you do it, goodbye, they're happy. My philosophy has always been trying to get to the bottom of what it is and do what’s best practice.”

One complaint was about a failure to clean a wound properly, for which she apologised, and another came from the family of a terminally ill patient whom Waxman had suggested be moved from ACC cover to a different benefit.

According to a report by a Council committee, two of the patient’s relatives came to her clinic, accused her of having an issue with people on benefits and punched her in the head, knocking her to the ground.

The assailants were given police diversion and later complained to the HDC.

None of the HDC complaints resulted in further action against Waxman, but the Council required her to undergo a performance assessment.

By this time she’d moved to Auckland with her children and was picking up GP contracts where she could.

A Council assessment committee rated her as category three – “not performing to an acceptable level” – and she was told to undergo a year-long educational programme.

The Council also asked her to sign a “voluntary undertaking”, which included conditions such as advising employers of the undertaking and to have a nominated on-site supervisor wherever she worked.

As part of this process, Waxman says, she had to pay $5000 for a communications course on how to better deal with difficult patients.

The Council says a voluntary undertaking is used when it has concerns about a doctor’s practise, to ensure there is oversight to protect the public.

They are usually in place until a performance assessment is completed and the doctor is given the right to make submissions.

In March 2012, Waxman and her lawyer met with a professional conduct committee which was looking into a breach of one of the conditions of her undertaking.

Her lawyer told the committee he did not believe she’d had a “fair go” and the complaints made about her were not serious enough to warrant the conditions placed on her, which were causing her to lose jobs.

He described her employability as ‘’at zero'’.

The committee said in its report that Waxman was in a very difficult position, with a mortgage and three children to care for.

“Clearly the stress of the last four years is taking its toll and Dr Waxman can see no way forward if she continues to be bound by the voluntary undertaking,” the committee wrote.

“She has made exhaustive efforts to find employment that will meet the requirements of the undertaking but has been unsuccessful. Clearly something has to change.”

The committee recommended she receive counselling “to ensure her psychological wellbeing” and suggested a way forward would be for the Council to enter formal conciliation with her.

“The current situation is untenable and some alternative arrangement should be considered,” the committee said.

Waxman says she had to pay for the counselling herself, which she describes as a mindfulness programme. “If I didn't do it, I’d be seen as non-compliant.”

In a report to the Council after eight months of counselling, the psychologist recommended the conditions on Waxman's practising certificate be lifted.

She had obtained the equivalent of full-time employment at two medical practices and the Council should be confident in her professional performance, the psychologist wrote.

Waxman thought her troubles were behind her and moved on with a new phase of her career, which included working for Corrections as a prison doctor at Mt Eden and Paremoremo.

She tended to the ailments of such notorious prisoners as RSA triple killer William Bell, repeat escaper Arthur Taylor, rapist Nicholas Reekie and murderer Phillip Smith.

“All these characters - I loved it,” she says.

But in 2017, the HDC again referred complaints about her to the Council. It said it had received three complaints over two years, relating to her manner towards patients and their families, two of whom had described her as rude and condescending.

The third, a prison inmate, complained that Waxman wouldn't give him the opioid tramadol for his back injury, only offering paracetamol and ibuprofen. The prisoner complained that he’d been discriminated against and “branded a drug seeker”. The HDC took no further action.

The Council again ordered that Waxman undergo a performance assessment and in August 2018 a panel visited her at Mt Eden prison to review her work, watching while she treated seven inmates.

The panel rated her category one – “performing at an acceptable level”. It noted she had a “focused ethical sense that prescribing controlled or addictive drugs had to be monitored very closely and she was observed to practice according to this principle”.

Her colleagues also felt she was competent.

Although the panel had some concerns that Waxman was unwilling to accept some of the suggestions it made around her criticising other practitioners and not taking enough leave, she was practising safely.

Waxman was shocked when she received a letter from the Council saying that it would require her to undergo a six-month “recertification programme” so it could be assured changes she'd made were "embedded in your daily practice”.

Her lawyer pointed out that it had no legal right under the Health Practitioners Competence Assurance Act to make that ruling – the Council revoked the decision a few months later.

Waxman says the day after she was assessed at Mt Eden, Corrections ended her prison contracts.

She moved into rest home work, contracting to Caliburn Medical Services, which provides medical services to aged care facilities.

Working as a locum, she would cover at various homes when regular doctors were away.

She’d also begun a law degree through Auckland University – her honours dissertation papers looked at health care in rest homes and prisons and legal issues confronting doctors in death certification.

supplied Deborah Waxman is admitted to the bar in Auckland in November 2020.

Ironically, it was her filling out of death certificates that led to the next complaint to the Council.

In 2019, a medical referee reviewing death certificates alerted the Council to concerns about Waxman’s findings in two cases, questioning whether she’d listed the correct primary causes of death.

The principal of Caliburn​ Medical, Dr Roderick Mulgan​, provided a letter of support for Waxman, saying her findings were appropriate in the circumstances.

“When frail people die there are often ... disagreements between the different doctors involved about the hierarchy of cause,” Mulgan wrote. “Dr Waxman ... can’t be accused of incompetence because [the referee] disagrees with it.”

Although Mulgan was in Waxman’s corner on that occasion, he would be the next to complain about her to the Council.

In March this year, he sent a lengthy report questioning her competency, saying he’d terminated her contract after more than two years for “unsatisfactory performance”.

Mulgan claimed that although Waxman was contracted to spend three hours at each facility, she would “rush through patients giving them mere minutes for a consultation, then rapidly type or scribble notes before leaving as soon as she could”.

On one occasion, she saw 16 patients in one hour, he claimed.

On another, Waxman had left a rest home after an hour, with acute patients unseen. He described this as “indefensibly unsafe medicine”.

Mulgan also accused Waxman of keeping insufficient patient notes, not reading lab reports, failing to order blood tests, having an abrasive manner and reacting badly to feedback.

Waxman rejects Mulgan’s claims, saying she has never left patients unseen or failed to keep notes. If she finished her rounds quickly, it was because of her efficiency, she says.

She claims Mulgan’s complaint is vindictive, resulting from a contractual breakdown over her hours and travel reimbursement. She claims that is the real reason she was let go.

Her lawyer told the Council Mulgan had refused to enter into dispute resolution “and chose instead to play the competence card”. He had never raised concerns about her performance before.

The lawyer said that the issues raised were not related to Waxman's competency “but rather relate to the delivery of best practice health care services within aged care facilities, highlighted in this case by the constraints imposed by Caliburn Medical Services in its contract with Dr Waxman.

“It is in fact Dr Waxman’s very competency that allowed the delivery by her of best practice services for two-and-a-half years before she called Caliburn Medical Services out on the terms and conditions under which she was working.”

The lawyer said that through her honours law degree, Waxman had highlighted irregularities in the provision of health care services in rest homes, which she’d brought to the attention of Mulgan and the homes.

“She has paid a heavy price ... for the integrity that she has shown.”

Mulgan told Stuff that under the law, he was required to inform the Council when he fired Waxman for performance issues.

“I just did my job, what the Council intend to do with it is entirely out of my hands.”

Following Mulgan's complaint, Waxman provided the Council with multiple references from rest home and hospital staff, as well as funeral homes, praising her work and professionalism.

Funeral director Fiona Bakulich​ of Tipene Funerals - featured on the TV show The Casketeers – praised her for coming out at night to provide a cremation certificate and not complaining about the hour as other doctors often did.

Alice Manuel, a registered nurse at a South Auckland rest home, said she’s always been respectful to patients and their families and ordered further tests when needed.

Waxman's lawyer said that no further action should be taken against her, but the Council has started another performance assessment process and asked her to sign another voluntary undertaking, which she has done.

She says the latest complaint has dragged on all year, and she fears she will be forced to pay for more counselling or education.

She says her lawyers, paid by medical indemnity insurance, have told her that cases arising out of employment disputes are normally thrown out, so she regards the Council’s ongoing action as part of an “agenda” against her.

She currently works part-time at St Luke’s Medical Centre and does phone consultations for a clinic in Taranaki – the Council has told her it will call her employers to notify them of the latest assessment.

She was recently admitted to the bar, and hopes to work in the medico-legal area in future.

She has also sent a petition, signed by 113 people, to Parliament, calling for an inquiry into bullying in the medical sector and the way the Council applies its powers. She has been asked to present her submissions next year.

Waxman says the stress of dealing with the Council has been huge.

“Enough is enough. I have proved myself time and time again. I’m such a strong person, I don’t believe that any other person would still be standing.”