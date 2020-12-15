Canterbury DHB to announce new chief executive before Christmas

Canterbury District Health Board chief executive David Meates was the recipient of a guard of honour from staff and members of the public as he entered his final days in the job. (Video first published September 2, 2020)

The embattled Canterbury District Health Board is expecting to announce its new chief executive before Christmas.

The organisation is in the midst of a leadership crisis after the resignation of seven senior health executives within 17 days in August, including highly-regarded chief executive David Meates.

The resignations followed months of mounting tension between the senior staff and their health board, which was under increasing pressure from the Ministry of Health to reduce its forecast deficit of nearly $180 million.

Board chair Sir John Hansen said the board expected to make an announcement about the appointment of the new chief executive before Christmas.

The board is responsible for recruiting and appointing the new chief executive. It would not comment further on the recruitment process until a candidate had been appointed “to avoid prejudicing the outcome”, he said.

Acting chief executive Dr Andrew Brant said his contract had been extended until the end of January.

Recruitment for the vacant executive management roles was under way and expected to conclude in early 2021.

Supplied Seven senior executives resigned from the Canterbury District Health Board in weeks. Top L-R: Support executive director Carolyn Gullery, chief digital officer Stella Ward, chief executive David Meates. Bottom L-R: Chief financial operator Justine White, chief medical officer Sue Nightingale, nursing executive director Mary Gordon, and people officer Michael Frampton.

Applications for the following roles would close on Thursday: chief digital officer, chief people officer, executive director finance and corporate services, and executive director of planning, funding and decision support. Applications for the chief medical officer and executive officer of nursing roles would close on January 22.

The exodus at the country’s second largest district health board prompted calls for Government intervention.

Meates, who had been chief executive since 2009, won international recognition for his leadership through the earthquakes and the March 15 terror attack.

Among other departing top executives was Sue Nightingale, who was in charge of Canterbury’s coronavirus response, and experienced nursing leader Mary Gordon, who had been overseeing the move into Christchurch Hospital’s new Hagley building.