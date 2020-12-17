Waitematā DHB deaths: Report critical of mental health unit's model of care

The model of care provided by an Auckland mental health unit has been slammed following the deaths of four patients.

Waitematā District Health Board commissioned an external review after two suicides at its facility, He Puna Waiora, in the same week in 2019.

The DHB has since made steps to improve the 35-bed inpatient facility in Takapuna, on the North Shore.

On May 12, 2019, an inpatient, known only as NB, was found dead at the unit.

Just five days later, another inpatient, Tamaki Heke, 24, was also found deceased.

Two other patients deaths had also occurred while they were under Waitematā DHB’s care.

Supplied Tamaki Heke was one of the inpatients who died in May, 2019.

Through interviews with patients’ families and DHB staff, the report, prepared by Alison Masters, Malcolm Steward, Sarah Gordon, Stu Bigwood and Jason Cabral-Tarry, found a number of issues with the unit.

These included problems with leadership and culture, the model of care given and issues with nursing care and staff deployment.

The design of the building was also found to be problematic.

The report writers found leadership was "lacking and inadequate” at the time of the deaths.

That finding came from interviewing staff and family members of those who died, who spoke of issues at clinical, unit and DHB levels.

“The clinical leadership and organisation within He Puna Waiora was described by a variety of staff as improving, but possibly still not fit for purpose,” the report said.

“Concerns included frequent difficulties for clinical staff to obtain support for oversight from senior staff in resolving difficulties, ineffective leadership, and difficulty in obtaining support for the accessing of resources to respond to individual needs.”

The way care was delivered was also deemed inadequate to meet the demands of care at the time of the deaths.

The lack of understanding of the high and complex needs of people being admitted to the unit was found to be a limitation.

The nursing model was also found to be an issue, with staff shortages meaning nurses were frequently shifted between pods, leading to inconsistencies which impacted on the relationships with families and the care patients received.

“Family and whānau described it was difficult to find staff who were knowledgable about, or responsible for, the support of their family or whānau member when they engaged with He Puna Waiora.”

The report said it was critical to ensure patients and their families could build a relationship with individual staff.

The design of the unit was also found to be an issue. Despite it being modern and well cared for, the high care area was considered cramped and suffered a lack of “active de-escalation space”.

“There are quiet spaces, but the lack of an area where people can safely vent, both verbally and physically, is keenly felt.’

A number of recommendations to the DHB were made by the report writers, including strengthening leadership, focussing more on patients and their families, and improving the way care is carried out.

Waitematā DHB director of mental health Derek Wright said the DHB extended its sympathies and apologies to the families of the patients who died.

“We cannot turn back time, but we can learn from the past and make changes that will minimise the potential for inpatient deaths in future while recognising that it is impossible to remove all risk, as the report notes.

“The DHB unconditionally accepts the review findings, and we will continue to implement them in full. Many of the recommendations have already been addressed over the last 18 months while the review has been in progress. Those recommendations that have not yet been addressed will be addressed. We will keep going until everything in the report has been implemented.”

“Although the report is confronting in parts, we fully accept our duty to be accountable for our care, noting that He Puna Waiora is a different and safer unit today than it was in May 2019.”