Nurse suspended for engaging in sexual activity with detoxing patient

The incident happened at a hospital in the Lower North Island in 2016. (File photo)

A nurse has been suspended for six months after engaging in sexual activity with a patient, hours after he had given her sleeping medication.

The nurse was found guilty of professional misconduct following a New Zealand Health Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal hearing in August.

In a report released on Thursday, the tribunal said the incident happened during a night shift in 2016 at a medical ward in a lower North Island hospital where the patient had been admitted for medical assistance with alcohol withdrawal.

The name of the hospital and exact date of the incident have been suppressed.

The patient was admitted to hospital with withdrawal symptoms, including being emotional, anxious, and agitated, and at times experiencing a tremor. She was given diazepam, a calming medication often used to treat alcohol withdrawal, during her stay.

The woman was unable to sleep one night and requested diazepam.

The duty nurse refused because she had been given another dose less than four hours earlier, but he did give her sleeping medication.

The patient went outside later that night and met up with a friend in a car park.

The nurse noticed the woman was back in her bed about 4.30am, but was still awake. He sat down next to her and encouraged her to go to sleep, the tribunal’s report said.

The nurse claimed the patient hugged him, then placed his hand on her breast. He alleged he pulled his hand away, but the situation escalated and the patient asked him to have sex with her.

The nurse admitted he engaged in sexual activity with the patient, before returning to work.

The tribunal said the woman woke up about 8am, after the nurse had finished his shift, and was confused about where she was. When she orientated herself, she started to cry and told a staff member she had been sexually assaulted during the night.

The nurse was charged with indecent assault and sexual violation, and went to trial in 2017. The charges were dismissed.

The complaint was then referred to the Health and Disability Commissioner, who told the tribunal the nurse had breached the Code of Health and Disability Consumers’ Code of Rights.

The nurse accepted that while his sexual contact with the patient was consensual, it was inappropriate. He acknowledged he should have removed himself from the situation when the patient initiated sexual contact.

The tribunal said the charge was serious, but noted the incident was a one-off occurrence that was initiated by the nurse, and he had not been the subject of any patient complaint before.

It suspended the nurse’s registration for six months and ordered him to engage in professional mentoring by a senior male nurse, particularly regarding professional boundaries and appropriate behaviour when working with women.

The nurse must also complete a Nursing Council-approved course in professional boundaries and ethics, and must work for a Nursing Council-approved employer for at least three years.