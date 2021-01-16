PMDD: the little-known condition having a big impact on women’s mental health

Stevens takes medication to help her through monthly symptoms which can cause her to lose her mental and physical faculties.

Hormones are pushing Kiwi women to breaking point – and putting their lives at risk. Why is it so hard for them to get help? Jehan Casinader investigates.

A chocolate wrapper. A ticket stub from a Six60 concert. An entry tag from the Auckland Marathon.

Meg Stevens’ bedroom wall is covered with mementos. There are photos of her snorkelling, hiking and dancing with her mates. Fairy lights curl around inspirational quotes, neatly cut from magazines.

The wall offers a kaleidoscopic view of a typical teenage life – but it obscures a painful reality. Once a month, Stevens’ body tries to kill her.

“It’s hard to describe how severe it is,” she says. “I don’t want to leave the house. I can’t walk down the street without breaking down in tears. It’s completely debilitating. Like, ‘What the hell is happening to me?’”

In her early teens, Stevens was a high achiever – “bubbly, a lover of life and a go-getter”, in her own words. At 15, she travelled to Australia for a netball tournament. She felt out of sorts, and barely had the energy to move around the court.

Having just had her first period, Stevens thought her tiredness was a normal part of the cycle. But after returning to Auckland, her health declined.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/Stuff It took some time – and a lot of online sleuthing by mum Sonya – to figure out that Meg Stevens was suffering from pre-menstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD).

“I just couldn’t function. I was unmotivated, fatigued – just not myself. At my worst, I couldn’t sleep, and I was up for most of the night. I could barely string a sentence together.”

Her mum, Sonya Stoppard, watched her bright, bubbly daughter lose her mental and physical faculties – and become like a child again.

“In the morning, she would look at me and say, ‘What do I do, Mum?’ I would say, ‘OK. You get up, you brush your hair, and then you come to the kitchen and have breakfast.’ She’d reply, ‘What do I normally have for breakfast?’

“Her blue eyes had gone grey, and I could tell that she had checked out.”

Stevens’ symptoms fluctuated week by week. Her GP prescribed iron tablets. She switched to a gluten-free diet and took vitamin supplements. She had acupuncture and learnt breathing techniques. None of it made a difference.

“Meg would say, ‘I don’t think I can go to school,’” recalls Stoppard. “‘I don’t think I can talk to people. My brain’s not working. I can’t tell when to cross the road. You’re going to have to take my arm.’

“As her mum, I had to keep it together. But I’d be screaming on the inside, thinking, ‘I don’t know what else to do for her.’ I was watching this girl – who should have been living her best life – descend into somebody I barely recognised.”

At night, Stoppard spent hours with “Dr Google”, trying to decipher her daughter’s mystery illness. After months of sleuthing, she had a breakthrough.

“I was like, ‘This has to be it.’ All the symptoms aligned. I thought, ‘How come no one has told us about this?’”

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/Stuff Fairy lights curl around inspirational quotes posted over the walls of Stevens’ bedroom.

After so much confusion, it seems odd that Stevens’ distress can be explained by just four letters of the alphabet: PMDD.

Premenstrual dysphoric disorder affects around 5 per cent of menstruating women, and can have a devastating impact on their mental and physical wellbeing.

“Some people are sensitive to the fluctuations in their hormones,” says Dr Sasha Nair, an Auckland endocrinologist. “That can manifest in many different symptoms – and those symptoms can change throughout a person’s life, depending on the stresses and environmental factors they’re exposed to.”

Although PMDD is often described as an extreme form of premenstrual syndrome (PMS), it’s a condition in its own right. While many women experience mood changes before their period, those who have PMDD are often plunged into a state of despair.

“The impact can be extremely severe,” says Nair. “I’ve heard from patients who have become violent. It can put their jobs at risk and affect their relationships. Some people become suicidal.”

PMDD symptoms typically begin seven to 10 days before a period, and begin to ease on the first day of the period. (Nair asks her patients to keep a daily symptom diary for three months, to establish a clear link between their distress and their menstrual cycle.)

“I was very sensitive to light and sound,” says Stevens. “Little things would trigger me. I was very anxious. I couldn’t play sport. I would have panic attacks, body aches and severe headaches. I couldn’t drive, and I was in and out of school.”

Most of her friends and teachers didn’t understand her condition and offered little empathy – in part, because they saw her functioning normally for the other half of the month. When Stevens refused to take a class test because she wasn’t in the right head space, a teacher told her she had a bad attitude.

She never contemplated suicide, but became overwhelmed with hopelessness.

“I started feeling a lot more depressed, and questioning, ‘Am I good enough?’ I literally said to Mum, ‘What’s the point? Why is there no hope?’”

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/Stuff Stevens takes medication to regulate her hormones and help control the symptoms of her illness.

After receiving a PMDD diagnosis, Stevens was put on a birth control pill to regulate her hormones. Over the past three years, she has taken advice from a range of specialists, including an endocrinologist, gynaecologist, psychologist and psychiatrist.

“There’s no one-size-fits-all treatment,” says Stoppard. “When one thing stops working, you have to try something else.”

Now, at age 18, Stevens uses oestrogen patches and progesterone tablets to balance out her hormones. She also takes an antidepressant.

She has a monthly injection that turns off her ovaries and stops them from producing hormones. Temporarily, Stevens’ body has been put into a chemical menopause – to prevent her hormones from causing chaos in her mind and body.

“I don’t really know what this means for me as a young woman. I don’t know whether my fertility may be affected. The only way to find out is to try it and hope for the best.”

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/Stuff Clare Jessep eventually had a hysterectomy after suffering from PMDD.

In 2019, the World Health Organisation officially recognised PMDD for the first time. The decision made world headlines, but many women say they still can’t speak openly about the emotional impact of their menstrual cycle.

“There’s a lot of shame for women,” says Clare Jessep. “You hear people say, ‘Oh, she’s just a crazy b....’ or ‘Bleeding like a pig again’. They say, ‘She’s got her rag’ or ‘It’s that time of the month’. It makes women feel incredibly disempowered.”

Jessep describes herself as an “incredibly confident” woman. But in her 20s, she became a completely different person once a month.

“About five days before my period, I’d feel it coming on. I’d get really anxious and shaky, I didn’t want to be around anyone, and my thinking became paranoid. It was a really scary place.”

Jessep’s mental distress contributed to the breakdown of her marriage. She tried to take her life three times. On each occasion, it was in the lead-up to her period.

It was only two years ago, at the age of 39, that she stumbled across a PMDD support group on Facebook, and recognised her own symptoms. After seeing a gynaecologist and trying medication, Jessep was given an injection to shut down her ovaries.

“Within weeks, I noticed a change in my mental state. After a couple of months, I knew for certain that I had been fighting PMDD for all those years.”

She later decided to have her ovaries removed – as part of a hysterectomy – to shut down her hormone production for good. It was a tough decision, but Jessep already had a son and was willing to accept that she wouldn’t have any more children.

“It was scary. It’s pretty major surgery, and I had a couple of infections afterwards. But I was incredibly blessed. I met a lovely man eight weeks beforehand. He was there after the surgery, and he’s still in my life now.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff Jessep says her condition wasn’t taken as seriously by some doctors.

Jessep works as a school chaplain in Rotorua, and created Running for Hope, a charity that supports people who are experiencing grief. She does long-distance runs to raise money for it.

“Where my life is right now, I can’t put it into words. My tears are happy tears.”

However, she meets many women who have struggled with PMDD without even realising the condition exists.

The Ministry of Health says it holds no statistics on the number of New Zealand women with PMDD. It offers no specific guidance to GPs about how to support patients who have it.

“When I was really struggling, I was asking for help,” says Jessep. “But because I could still hold down a job and feed my child, I wasn’t taken as seriously by some doctors. They wait until the s... really hits the fan, and then they go, ‘Oh, we better do something.’”

Warwick Smith/Stuff Debbie Biggar of Whanganui has recently been diagnosed with PMDD.

For Debbie Biggar, one of the hardest things about having PMDD was watching it affect the people she loved, especially her son.

“For half his childhood, I wasn’t functioning,” she says. “I was just trying to survive. When I was sick, all I could do was watch DVDs with him. I couldn’t get out of bed, I couldn’t go anywhere, I couldn’t do anything.”

After her period, Biggar was “almost on a high”, because it felt so good to have her energy back.

“I would cram those two weeks full of stuff. I’d be sociable. I’d do all the jobs around the house. I’d do things with my son and tell him to bring his friends over. Then, as soon as my next period got nearer, everything would grind to a halt.”

Biggar felt a particular sense of failure because she was working in the mental health team at Whanganui DHB. Her colleagues had no idea that she was having suicidal thoughts.

“I never made a plan, but I wanted to do it. But another part of me knew that I was unwell, and in a couple of days, I would get my period – and it would all lift.”

At work, she came across the DSM – the American psychiatry manual used to diagnose mental health conditions. After reading about PMDD, she thought: “Oh my God, this totally sounds like me.”

After trying medication to alleviate her symptoms, Biggar took a monthly injection to put her ovaries to sleep. Later, at 43, her ovaries were surgically removed.

“I just couldn’t believe how different I felt. I had spent half my life in bed. After having my ovaries out, I haven’t been in bed at all. It was like a miracle.

She takes hormone replacement therapy (HRT) to keep her hormones steady and her bones in good health.

“Now, I don’t have to worry about taking days off work. I feel stable in all areas of my life. And most of the time, I feel pretty happy.”

Warwick Smith/Stuff Biggar says women with PMDD are often misdiagnosed with depression or bipolar disorder.

Biggar, a practising counsellor, started the PMDD New Zealand Support Group on Facebook to give women a safe space to share their experiences and encourage each other. The page, which now has over 300 members, is the “first port of call” for many Kiwis who are seeking help.

According to Biggar, women with PMDD are often misdiagnosed with depression or bipolar disorder.

“Most medical people have never heard of PMDD. We need more awareness and better screening. We need more education for primary care providers, to teach them how to ask the right questions.

“We need a clear line of support for women, so they know how to access services – especially around emotional wellbeing. PMDD can create a lot of conflict. If you don’t have a supportive partner, it can make the symptoms even worse, because of the stress.

“There are women who don’t even have their children in their care because of the damage PMDD has done to their life. Lots of women don’t make it through.”

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/Stuff Sonya Stoppard and her daughter, Meg Stevens, have discussed having Stevens’ ovaries removed and frozen.

Dr Sasha Nair says there’s good news: for many women, PMDD can be managed with medication. The very last step is surgery – only if other options have not worked.

“What is most important is that you recognise your symptoms in the first place,” says Nair. “If they’re impacting your life, please know that there are things we can do.”

Sonya Stoppard’s advice to other parents is simple: “Fight for your daughter.”

Over the past three years, her patience has been sorely tested as her daughter, Meg Stevens, has tried a range of treatments for PMDD, with varying success.

“It took me a long time to accept that I can’t just fix this for her. I would love for Meg to be cured, but we’ve accepted that she has a condition that she has to manage. We’re on a journey.”

They have discussed the possibility of Stevens’ ovaries being removed.

“People may read that and say, ‘Oh, you can’t do that to her,’” says Stoppard. “Ultimately, it would have to be her choice. But when you’re watching your daughter barely surviving, rather than thriving, at what point do you say, ‘Enough’s enough?’

“If we go down that track, I have reassured Meg that we would look at freezing her eggs. She’s only 18 and would like to have a family one day. But we don’t have to make a decision on that just yet.”

Stevens is waiting to see whether her monthly injections will reduce her PMDD symptoms – or even make them disappear completely. She sees a psychologist to manage her mental wellbeing, and leads a healthy, active lifestyle.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/Stuff Stevens says she feels vulnerable about sharing her story but wants to do so in order to help even one person get the help the need.

Having finished her Year 13 exams, Stevens has been working as a lifeguard during summer. She’s about to start a psychology degree at Waikato University, hoping to help other young people to navigate their own challenges.

“We need to learn how to talk about hormones and how they affect the body and the brain,” she says, “especially for teenagers going through puberty. It should be a conversation you can have with your friends – with anyone. We all have hormones, so why do we not talk about them?”

The photos on Stevens’ bedroom wall don’t just remind her of the vibrant life she once led. They show her what the future could look like.

“When I’m in the midst of my symptoms, I’m very much consumed by them. But I have to remind myself that these days will pass – and that gives me hope.

“I feel really vulnerable sharing all this, but if I can help one person to get diagnosed and find the right strategies to cope, that’s bloody amazing.”