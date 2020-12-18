Southern EDs experiencing unexplained, 'unprecedented demand'

Southern District Health Board chief medical officer Nigel Millar says elective surgeries are being cancelled so clinicians can make beds available for patients arriving “very unwell” in the emergency department.

Southern District Health Board hospitals are experiencing “unprecedented demand” this month, chief medical officer Dr Nigel Millar says.

While pressure on hospitals had been steadily building throughout the year, emergency department admissions had ramped up in December, he said.

Millar was unable to quantify the extra pressure or explain it, but said the lingering impact of Covid-19 and patients deferring medical treatment during that national lockdown were possible reasons.

“It may just be that it's the end of an awful year,” he said.

Millar said the board was reviewing the situation to understand how to manage it.

He added that other district health boards throughout New Zealand were experiencing the same problem.

The demand came from a mixture of injuries and illnesses, but patients were presenting with acute illness that were more complex, requiring longer hospital stays, Millar said.

While southern hospitals typically dealt with many respiratory problems, which were relatively easy to treat, Covid-19 hygiene precautions had kept these illnesses at bay, he said.

However, they had been replaced with more complicated conditions like strokes, Millar said.

He hoped the Christmas period would take some pressure off the system as elective surgeries were not scheduled for the time, but noted there would be more people holidaying in the district.

He acknowledged the concerns of patients “whose planned care has been delayed as we seek to ensure we are able to prioritise our most unwell patients,” and expressed appreciation for the GPs, home and community support workers, and others who were supporting people while they waited for their treatment.

Millar also assured southern patients that emergency departments would remain open.

“By the time patients reach the emergency department, this is often the place they need to be. And we do remind anyone who needs emergency care that the service is available to them,” he said.