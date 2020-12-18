Former health minister takes SDHB reins

New Southern District Health Board chairman Pete Hodgson wants to make sure health services are distributed equitably throughout the district. (File photo)

Incoming Southern District Health Board chairman Pete Hodgson says he wants to move away from a Dunedin-centric approach to secondary care.

Hodgson, a former Minister of Health and chairman of the Southern Partnership Group, was appointed to replace Dave Cull, who stepped down in October after being diagnosed with a tumour on his pancreas.

He also acknowledged that the health board was dealing with several clinical safety issues, like access to colonoscopies, and said it was the board’s job to keep a close eye and ensure they weren’t repeated.

“We need to make sure we see improvement,” he said.

He believed the new Dunedin Hospital, which he had been working on with the Southern Partnership Group in recent years, would be a catalyst for positive change in Southland and Otago.

“For example, we will see more emphasis on the global move to generalist care in hospital, more emphasis on primary and community healthcare, and more emphasis on valuing patient time,” Hodgson said, which would all eventually result in patients spending less time in hospital.

However, he noted that Southland Hospital was ahead of the curve as it already employed a generalist approach – which means looking at all aspects of a patients body and life rather than a specific organ or health issue.

Hodgson had historically been supportive of moving services away from hospitals into general practices and hoped to place increased emphasis on the Southern DHB's Primary and Community Health Strategy.

This would take pressure off hospitals, he said.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Pete Hodgson, right, is already well acquainted with Southern District Health Board leaders like chief executive officer Chris Fleming, left, and chief medical officer Dr Nigel Millar, having worked together on the Dunedin Hospital build. (File photo)

He envisions a world where patients would be able to receive a diagnosis from their GP, or book a specialist appointment from their doctor's office.

But these changes were dependent on a digitised health system, Hodgson said.

A lot of time and money had gone into setting up the technology that would be used in the new Dunedin Hospital, and he believed this would enforce a digital approach throughout the district.

“As the years go by, we’ll be able to see the benefits,” he said.

As a long-time Labour Party MP and chair or the Southern Partnership Group, among other positions, Hodgson has worked with all his board members before.

He had known some “for decades” and was looking forward to working with them again, along with the “thousands of committed health workers in the Otago and Southland health sector.”

It was a particular privilege to follow in Dave Cull's footsteps, Hodgson said.

He takes up his new position as board chairman from January 1.