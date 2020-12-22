Auckland DHB nurses say staff shortages putting patients and staff at risk

A number of Auckland DHB nurses said they have experienced burnout in 2020. (File photo)

Staff shortages at Auckland District Health Board are putting lives in danger, fed-up nurses say.

A number of nurses from different departments, who did not want to be named due to fear of losing their jobs, have raised the problem with the New Zealand Nurses Organisation.

Documents shown to Stuff showed in the past three months, there had been more than 250 unsafe staffing incident reports filled out at the district health board, which runs Auckland City Hospital and Greenlane Clinical Centre.

“I worry about the new graduates because you can see it on their faces that they’re already experiencing burnout,” one nurse said.

The stress nurses are under is so bad, patients have begun to comment on it, the nurse said, and departments aren’t hiring any new staff.

“The patients can see how busy we are, how stressed we are. Normally we can hide it, but it’s become too much.”

A nurse from a different department said staffing had been “horrendous” since the start of the Covid-19 response.

“It feels like there’s nothing going on to solve the problem. We have more people using sick leave due to fatigue, we’re meant to have six nurses on every shift, but we’re lucky to get five at the moment.

“It's putting patients at risk.”

As multiple wards are experiencing staffing issues, nurses are often “pinched” to work in other understaffed wards, she said.

“Sometimes we’re sent to wards that we don’t have any experience in. We’re put in situations where we feel like we can’t say no.”

A third nurse said no action had been taken by the DHB, despite many nurses asking for staffing help.

“We feel unsafe. Our sick calls aren’t being covered and often we don’t get our breaks.

“A lot of nurses don’t want to come to work any more.”

Another nurse said her department had filled out 68 incident reports due to staffing issues in 2020.

New Zealand Nurses Organisation organiser Justine Sachs said the healthcare system is prioritising financial and budgeting goals over patient and staff safety.

“The systematic underfunding of healthcare has led to overrun hospitals and nurses struggling to meet patient need safely,” she said.

“This pandemic has shown how important it is to have a well-resourced healthcare system. It’s just not good enough.”

An Auckland DHB spokeswoman said capacity is closely monitored to ensure there are safe staffing levels and there was no freeze on recruiting new staff.

“We encourage our nurses to log an entry in our risk management and incident reporting system, so we can understand the system issues that are occurring and learn from them.”

Auckland DHB chief nursing officer Margaret Dotchin acknowledged 2020 had been a hard year for staff.

“Our hospitals are currently very busy due to increased emergency department presentations and admissions, and as we work to catch up on elective surgeries which were impacted by Covid-19.”

“The public can be assured that if they or their loved ones need immediate hospital-based attention, we have the plans in place to provide a high standard of care.”

Dotchin said about 80 nursing graduates are starting at the DHB in January and February.

“We are actively recruiting to increase the size of our nursing bureau to help manage unplanned leave.”

A Ministry of Health spokesman said safe staffing is a key priority for the ministry, and a safe staffing accord was signed in 2018.

“The focus of the accord work is on increasing and supporting the domestic workforce. It’s really important we work together with the entire sector on other ways we can attract and also retain nurses in the sector.”