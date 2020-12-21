Clinical council advises SDHB to cancel surgeries in Invercargill and Dunedin

Unprecedented pressure on Southland Hospital's emergency department means some people are having their surgeries cancelled, often multiple times.

Some surgeries are on hold in Invercargill until after Christmas because of the enormous pressure on staff and resources at Southland Hospital.

Chief executive officer Chris Fleming told the Hospital Advisory Committee on Monday that about 60 surgeries had been cancelled in Southland and Otago in the past week – 13 were cancelled at Southland Hospital last week, alone.

“That means patients who could have had their hip replacement before Christmas are going to be in pain,” he said, “[But] When the clinical council say things aren’t well, we have to act,” Fleming said.

The emergency department at the hospital is regularly at capacity and the overflow from there is having an impact on the number of beds available for planned (elective) surgeries.

Executive director of specialist services Patrick Ng said a decision was made to postpone deferrable elective surgery in the lead up to Christmas to alleviate this pressure.

He warned this action would have an impact on the DHB meeting its elective surgical target.

Chief medical officer Nigel Millar warned last week Southland Hospital's emergency department was seeing more demand than ever before in December.

The decision to postpone surgeries came after the clinical council raised concerns about the pressure the spike was causing.

After discussions about possible solutions, management and the clinical decided the deferments would be the best course of action.

The Health Advisory Committee heard that the department had the highest per capita rate of ED presentations in the country (but among the lowest admission rates).

It was dealing with an average of 127 patients a day this month, compared to a daily average of 108 between July and November.

Ng said Dunedin Hospital's emergency department was also dealing with a daily average of 129 patients, despite serving a population twice as large.

The issue at Southland Hospital seems to largely stem from patients using the ED as a general practice.

Southern District Health Board chief executive Chris Fleming said 20 percent of the patients visiting ED in Invercargill are contributing to the problem of why the hospital has bed shortages.

A large portion of patients were visiting for issues that should be dealt with in primary care, but WellSouth data showed only 60 per cent of Southlanders were enrolled with a general practice, Ng said.

He noted that the data was not conclusive, but was robust enough to be taken into consideration.

Fleming said only 20 per cent of the patients visiting the emergency department were admitted to the hospital, but the number was enough to cause blockages.

He said educating patients about where they should go in certain situations would not solve the problem, as there weren’t enough GPs in Southland to offer timely appointments.

In Invercargill, for example, only one of the city's 13 practices had capacity to take new enrolments.

However, access to primary care was not the only contributing factor, Fleming said.

Patients admitted to hospital were showing up with more complex health needs, he said, possibly because they had delayed seeking treatment earlier in the year because of the Covid-19 lockdown.

This often lead to longer stays, compounded by longer waits for diagnostics.

Ng added that anecdotally, access to aged residential care beds was also a contributing factor, but had not yet been validated.

The DHB managers are working together to find solutions to the bed shortages.

“It is likely that the solutions required will need both change in primary care and potentially modifications to the ED physical space,” Ng said.