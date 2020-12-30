Call to make nitrate management a priority on Waimea Plains

The level of nitrate in the waters under parts of the Waimea Plains has long been of concern.

Agricultural and livestock land uses are the primary sources of nitrate contamination in the waters on and under the Waimea Plains, a new report has found.

A summary of existing science from catchment management consultant Andrew Fenemor for the Tasman District Council said monthly groundwater data suggested that historic contamination from a piggery that closed in the 1980s has “likely passed and that the nitrate signature in these wells is caused by local and upstream intensive land uses, particularly market gardening”.

Financial analyses suggest that favoured land uses for expansion once the Waimea dam is complete would be hops, apples and vegetables. Monitoring and modelling shows that land uses with the highest nitrogen losses are – from highest to lowest – dairy, outdoor vegetables, hops, grapes and apples, the report says.

Among other conclusions in the report is a finding that the most sensitive soils for nitrate leaching are the stony Ranzau soils with lower water-holding capacity.

Catchment management consultant Andrew Fenemor has produced a summary report outlining the existing science information around nitrates in the waters on and under the Waimea Plains.

Ranzau soils cover a large swath of the eastern plains on which there are market gardens.

Another conclusion is that spring-fed streams Pearl Creek, Neimann Creek and Borck Creek are receiving waters for high-nitrogen groundwaters.

“The review concludes that there is already sufficient science information to adequately inform development of a policy response for managing nitrates on the Waimea Plains,” it says. “Development of the council’s nutrient management approach should be the priority now rather than awaiting additional information collection and research.”

The science summary report says monthly groundwater data suggest "the nitrate signature in these wells is caused by local and upstream intensive land uses, particularly market gardening".

Fenemor’s report was discussed at a meeting of growers that included Waimea Irrigators and Water Users Inc consultant Brian Halstead, who grows grapes on the plains.

Halstead said to mitigate nitrogen losses, market gardeners could consider shifting operations to land west of the Waimea River, which had “heavier soils” that were less sensitive to nitrate leaching. Growers could also consider reducing crop rotations, spelling land with high readings or reverting to grazing or crops “that don't need copious amounts of nitrogen”.

“There will be some economic pain if growers are forced to reduce fertiliser and growing techniques for field crops,” Halstead said.

The results of the 2016 Waimea Plains groundwater nitrate survey.

Councillor Kit Maling, who was also at that meeting, said he understood that the nitrate “hotspots” in some areas related to farming practices carried out “some years ago”. Less nitrogen was used now.

“What people have done in the past will not be acceptable in the future,” Maling said. “Growers are going to have to come up with farm plans and fertiliser plans.”

The level of nitrates in the water has long been a concern. A council survey in 2016 found the nitrate concentrations in some areas did not meet the drinking water standards.

Tests of some bores in 2019, arranged by Waimea Plains landowner Cathy Hughson and fellow Tasman District resident Lew Solomon, also showed some nitrate levels exceeded the drinking water standards.

A graph showing the concentration of nitrate in urban water supplies, based on information supplied in 2019 to Tasman District resident Lew Solomon.

The Richmond urban water supply is drawn from aquifers under the plains. In the 2019 tests arranged by Hughson and Solomon, that water supply had a nitrate reading of about 5.1mg/L nitrate-nitrogen, well below the drinking water standards of 11.3.

However, that 5.1 reading is well above a much lower risk level highlighted in a Danish study of 2.7 million people over 33 years. That study found nitrates in drinking water may increase the risk of colorectal cancer. It found statistically significant increased risks at levels above about 1mg/L nitrate-nitrogen.

Scientists were this year tasked with carrying out a wide-scale review to examine possible links between nitrates in groundwater and cancer in humans.

Water scientist Dr Mike Joy has been testing the nitrate levels of water around Canterbury.

In a May 28 press release about fresh water, ministers David Parker and Damien O'Connor say that rising nitrate levels in drinking water from aquifers has been an increasing concern in recent years.

In a 2019 submission to the Ministry for the Environment on its Action for Healthy Waterways discussion document, the New Zealand College of Public Health Medicine says long-term consumption of nitrate in drinking water is associated with the risk of several cancers.

“Excessive nitrate is a threat to human health, thus setting strong limits around nitrogen is critical not only for ecosystem but also public health,” the submission says. “The association of nitrates with colorectal cancer is of major concern, given that this cancer is the second most common cause of cancer deaths in New Zealand.”