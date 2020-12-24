Auckland boy with rare syndrome learns to walk in time for Christmas

Four-year-old Adam McNickel, who has Cornelia de Lange syndrome, has found his feet for Christmas, learning to walk.

An Auckland boy with a rare genetic disorder that affects his development has started walking just in time for Christmas.

Four-year-old Adam McNickel was born with Cornelia de Lange syndrome on 6 December 2016, and is believed to be one of few New Zealanders living with it.

According to the Genetic and Rare Diseases Information Center, Cornelia de Lange syndrome can result in distinctive facial characteristics, growth delays, intellectual disability and limb defects.

Adam McNickel was born with Cornelia de Lange syndrome in December 2016.

It’s estimated to occur once in every 10,000 to 30,000 live births – but it can go undetected when symptoms are mild or unusual.

Adam’s dad, David McNickel, said he and his wife Miao Miao Li, also known as Sarah, weren’t aware of Adam's diagnosis until after his birth. There had been concerns about his size but it was thought he was just going to be a small baby.

McNickel said his son was diagnosed with the syndrome at four days old and stayed in the neonatal intensive care unit for two months.

Adam McNickel, 4, pictured with parents David McNickel and Miao Miao (Sarah) Li.

He only knows of one other New Zealander with the syndrome and said a genetics doctor told him they hadn’t seen a person with the same syndrome since Adam was born.

For the first year, McNickel said Adam’s growth was much like any other baby. But his development didn’t continue to progress as other children did.

On a Givealittle page set up to raise funds for the family, McNickel said: “He can’t eat, so he’s been fed through a tube into his stomach his whole life. He’s deaf, he can’t talk, his body and limbs are dwarfish.

“He can’t dress himself, or go to the toilet. He is very developmentally delayed and always will be. He requires someone with him every moment he’s awake.”

Cornelia de Lange syndrome is a rare genetic disorder.

Because Adam’s outcome is not "set in stone”, McNickel said he and his family had decided that every year, they would put a focus on one skill to develop.

For the past two years, the focus has been put on teaching Adam to walk, and just weeks before Christmas, he took his first steps.

“On his second birthday we decided from then on to make sure we tried to get him walking and that was just day after day, month after month just doing the same exercises, standing him up, guiding him across the room.

“And just a few weeks ago, we got such a surprise to see him stand up and walk.”

McNickel said seeing his son walk for the first time was emotional for his whole family as well as his daycare teachers.

David McNickel said watching his son walk for the first time was an emotional experience.

“I cried. I just cried.”

Next year will see the family focus on seeing if they could help Adam with his communication.

Adam will be having surgery in the New Year to help with his hearing and McNickel said they hoped by Christmas he may be able to speak some words.

“At the moment, he has never spoken. He will make sounds, but he can’t form words or anything like that.”

Adam McNickel's parents will focus on improving his communication skills in 2021.

McNickel said the family have one-on-one carers who help them with Adam, funded through CCS Disability Action.

However, their allocated funding has run out – and they need to raise funds to allow Adam to continue accessing the care he had to give him a chance at a fuller life.

“We can last a few more weeks but after that we're not sure what we'll do,” McNickel said.

McNickel set up the Givealittle page to raise funds for one-on-one carers and sessions at specialist providers such as Glow Kids.

“Please help our lovely son have the best life he can have,” he said on the page.