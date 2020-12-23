New Canterbury District Health Board chief executive announced

Nelson Marlborough Health chief executive Dr Peter Bramley will be the permanent replacement at the CDHB.

Peter Bramley has been appointed chief executive of the troubled Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB).

The Nelson Marlborough Health boss was appointed acting chief executive of the CDHB in August, when David Meates resigned suddenly.

Bramley handed over the temporary role in October to Andrew Brant, who was acting chief executive of the Waitematā District Health Board (WDHB) at the time.

Brant has been acting chief executive at the CDHB since then.

It is understood that of the shortlist, two candidates were locals and two were based overseas.

The CDHB is under pressure to claw back a mounting deficit that reached roughly $180 million and is dealing with a leadership meltdown. Seven of the 11-strong executive team resigned in a matter of weeks, prompting staff protests and calls for government intervention.

Meates publicly blamed the Government for the deficit days before his departure.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF Canterbury DHB staff protest outside the board's corporate offices after a slew of executive team resignations and a proposal to make cuts to save funds. (Video first published August 20, 2020)

Bramley started at Nelson Marlborough in 2010 as medical and surgical services director. In August 2016, he became acting chief executive and was appointed permanent chief executive in 2017.

He said he was looking forward to moving to Canterbury, where he would also be responsible for the West Coast DHB.

“Both [DHBs] have a wealth of talent, and both have complex, but different challenges. With fantastic teams to work with on both sides of the alps, I know we can achieve great things.

“After a period of transition, I’m looking forward to being able to provide some stability and leadership to the teams.”

Board chairman Sir John Hansen said Bramley had managed a “wide range of challenging scenarios and has a proven track record in bringing about large-scale transformation”.

“Importantly, Peter is aware of our financial situation and knows there are plenty of challenges and opportunities ahead,” Hansen said.

Bramley will start the role on February 15.