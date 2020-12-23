New Canterbury health board chief takes on 'poisoned chalice'

Nelson-Marlborough Health chief executive Dr Peter Bramley will take on the top job permanently at the CDHB.

Canterbury’s new health board chief executive has taken up “a poisoned chalice” in leading the country’s most indebted and fractious health board, health commentators say.

Nelson-Marlborough DHB boss Dr Peter Bramley will take up the role at the Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB) on February 15.

CDHB board chairman Sir John Hansen said Bramley had managed a “wide range of challenging scenarios and has a proven track record in bringing about large-scale transformation”.

“Importantly, Peter is aware of our financial situation and knows there are plenty of challenges and opportunities ahead,” Hansen said.

Bramley stepped into the breach as acting CDHB chief executive (CE) in August after the sudden resignation of former boss David Meates and six other executive team managers.

In October Bramley returned to Nelson-Marlborough and handed over the acting CE role at Canterbury to Andrew Brant, deputy chief executive of the Waitematā District Health Board (WDHB).

Association of Salaried Medical Specialists (ASMS) executive director Sarah Dalton wished Bramley well but said he had taken on a daunting task to meet demands by the board and the Ministry of Health to reduce the $180 million deficit without cutting services.

“It’s a tough gig, I think.”

Stuff understands pressure by the board and the Ministry of Health over the organisation’s financial difficulties were behind the resignation of Meates.

Meates publicly blamed the Government for the deficit days before his departure.

Former chief medical officer Sue Nightingale, who finished at the organisation on December 18, said an adversarial approach by the board to the management team was behind her decision to quit.

Dalton said Hansen did not understand his obligations to the people of Canterbury and unless he and the board changed their leadership style, Bramley would struggle to succeed.

“I would say a major challenge would be for Peter to encourage the board to become a bit more focused on the people it serves and a bit more open in the way it does its business and communicates its decision-making.”

Canterbury Charity Hospital founder and surgeon Phil Bagshaw said Bramley had taken on a “poisoned chalice”.

“The waters are so murky that no one can really see the way forward, there’s a feeling it’s leaderless.”

It is understood that of the shortlist for the chief executive role, two candidates were locals and two were based overseas.

Bramley started at Nelson-Marlborough in 2010 as director of medical and surgical services. In August 2016 he became acting chief executive and was appointed to the position permanently in 2017.

He said he was looking forward to moving to Canterbury, where he would also be responsible for the West Coast DHB.

“Both [DHBs] have a wealth of talent, and both have complex, but different challenges. With fantastic teams to work with on both sides of the alps, I know we can achieve great things.

“After a period of transition, I’m looking forward to being able to provide some stability and leadership to the teams.”

CDHB board member James Gough said he was delighted with Bramley’s appointment.

“It’s also just the news I think people need just before Christmas, particularly given the challenges of 2020.”

Gough said Bramley instilled confidence in the board during the interview process that he had the skill-set, intelligence and motivation to improve the organisation’s financial performance.

While not the primary consideration, Gough said Bramley’s experience meant he would be able to manage a potential merger of South Island DHBs, if a recommendation to reduce the number of DHBs by the Heather Simpson Health System Review was implemented.

Gough said he felt the CDHB had “a long way to go” but had “turned a corner” and Bramley’s appointment was a positive signal.

He said the board believed significant savings could be made and the deficit reduced with the right person at the helm.

“That is not an indictment or a slight on any of the past regime but I do think that when you have been there for a long time it is challenging to look at things through a fresh lens and critique what has happened in the past.