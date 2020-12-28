Lab workers' jobs on the line after health board brings testing in-house

About 200 laboratory workers learned just before Christmas their jobs could be on the line, after the Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB) gave notice on their employer’s contract.

Southern Community Laboratories (SCL) was told its services providing community pathology testing would not be required from June 2022.

Staff learned the news on December 8.

The CDHB said bringing the work in-house would create “efficiencies”, but the decision was not motivated by the need to save costs.

CDHB-owned Canterbury Laboratories currently processes all testing referred from Christchurch Hospital staff and will take on the community work.

CDHB is under huge pressure to reduce a $180 million deficit with tensions over its financial woes believed to be behind a mass exodus of seven senior managers, including former chief executive David Meates in August.

Acting planning and funding manager Ralph La Salle said cost-saving was not the “main driver” of the move.

Supplied Southern Community Laboratories chief executive Peter Gootjes says losing the contact is disappointing.

SCL was notified this month to ensure plenty of time for a smooth transition of the work to Canterbury Laboratories, La Salle said.

The CDHB had the proven expertise and technology to provide the laboratory services and had a good track record with bringing formerly contracted work in-house, he said.

The Ministry of Health had given “in principle” approval for the strategy.

SCL has held the contract since 2012 and built a large laboratory near Christchurch Airport for the work.

Chief executive Peter Gootjes said the company, which provides laboratory services across the country, was disappointed.

The company had not been given the opportunity to show it could increase efficiencies, he said.

But the company had not given up hope on having a role in Canterbury.

“We believe 18 months is a long time and lots of things can happen in 18 months,” Gootjes said.

He believed cost-saving was driving the CDHB’s decision, but was not convinced the change would create business efficiencies.

Gootjes was not aware of any other DHB that did not contract out some laboratory work.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Canterbury Health Laboratories will take on community pathology testing currently contracted to Southern Community Laboratories.

Apex union, which represents SCL laboratory workers, said the news was very unsettling for staff.

“We’ve had a lot of emails from members worried about what it means for their job security,” organiser David Munro said.

It was likely most of the SCL staff would be employed by Canterbury Laboratories as “laboratory technicians and scientists don’t grow on trees”, but this was not a certainty.

The union understood Canterbury Laboratories had invested in new machinery, but they were not getting enough work to realise its potential “efficiencies of scale”.

Munro said CDHB would need to provide a new building as it would be difficult for the company to increase efficiencies in the current “decrepit” facility.

La Salle was unable to provide the estimated cost of providing the service in-house, possible savings, or the location for extra laboratory work as this would be worked through “internally, with SCL and with other stakeholders”.

“For that reason there is no further information we can provide at this time, including projected savings and how many staff will be affected and in exactly what way – that’s all part of the transition process.”