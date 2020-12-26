Throat infections, headaches and minor wounds overwhelm emergency departments

Northland patients are waiting hours to be seen as its hospitals are overwhelmed with patients.

Emergency departments are being swamped with non-urgent cases, such minor wounds, throat infections and even headaches – likely driven by cash-strapped patients searching for free health care.

Hospitals around the country are experiencing an increase in ED demand, with some pleading for people to take non-urgent health problems to GPs or urgent care facilities.

Covid-related financial pressure was a likely factor, Christchurch Hospital doctor Scott Pearson said.

Others included population growth and fewer GP appointments being made available, as a result of measures to handle potential Covid-19 infections.

There had been an increase of 30 to 40 people a day Christchurch Hospital ED over the past six weeks, taking the weekly total up to 375 people, Pearson said.

The increase of about 15 per cent started prior to the ED's move to a new Christchurch Hospital building Waipapa on November 18, and has not let up since.

Counties Manukau District Health Board issued a press release on December 14 asking for people not to seek help at the Middlemore Hospital ED for non-urgent medical problems.

“In taking these steps people will be supporting our ED staff by enabling them to focus their time and resources on patients who have life-threatening emergencies,” clinical director of ED Dr Vanessa Thornton said.

Earlier this month Stuff reported Northland DHB was setting up a 12-bed assessment unit at Whangārei Hospital to cope with high demand.

Pearson said EDs had to prioritise care for people with more urgent conditions and this meant those with minor conditions were waiting up to six hours.

Examples of non-urgent conditions were minor injuries without a significant wound, throat infections, abdominal pain, headaches, vomiting or diarrhoea – all things that could easily be managed by a GP or urgent care staff, he said.

It was difficult to know what proportion of people in EDs were there due to financial considerations, but staff were conscious this was the case for some, Pearson said.

“That is why we don't turn people away, because for a certain proportion of the population we know we are the only access to health care that they may have.”

He encouraged those who could afford it to consider going to their GP or an urgent-care facility, but acknowledged the high fees charged by private after-hours services.

The Christchurch Hospital ED had not employed more staff to cover the increased demand due to “fiscal constraints”, Pearson said.

ED staff were not best placed to address non-urgent health needs, he said.

“Our core business is to see patients who are in health crisis who really need our help urgently, so we don’t have the staffing to see people with non-urgent conditions.

“A good GP can manage things in a much more efficient way.”

Some patients who had waited for a long time were expressing frustration to staff in “polite and not so polite” ways, Pearson said.

Another possible driver of the increase at Christchurch ED was related to the new facility.

“Based on experience around Australasia, when a city builds a new ED department there tends to be a bump in numbers of about 10 to15 per cent ... sort of like an open home.”

Canterbury has one ED for a population of about 580,000, with a growth of 70,000 people in the past seven years.

Pearson said while another outbreak of Covid was possible, GPs had fewer appointment slots, to allow time if needed for infection control procedures, such as the need to isolate a patient and put on personal protective equipment.

Options in Canterbury for after-hours care include one 24-hour medical centre, and extended hour medical centres: Moorhouse Medical and Riccarton Clinic.

Fees for appointments after 6pm or on the weekend at these three facilities for adult Community Services Card holders range from $63 to $79.50.

Pearson said more low-cost primary care, such as a new Whānau Ora Clinic in Aranui, providing care for registered whānau for $2 per week, were badly needed to take pressure off the ED.