Invercargill doctor shortage: Patients driving 45 minutes to see a GP

Gore Health chief executive Karl Metzler says its taking patients from Invercargill where they can’t find general practices with capacity to take on new enrolments.

Invercargill patients are travelling 40 minutes to Gore or almost two and a half hours to Dunedin just to see a GP.

As the GP shortage in Southland deepens – with at least five current vacancies in Bluff and Invercargill, alone – a worldwide job advert for a new practice in Invercargill produced just one applicant from Nepal.

Many of the region’s primary doctors are nearing retirement and younger doctors don't want the same lives as them, which means general practice will need to change.

As Gore Health Trust chief executive officer Karl Metzler said: “Our patients and medical professionals need to get their heads around the fact that we can’t just rely on GPs.”

Southland's GP shortage was in the spotlight again in December when the Southern District Health Board reported the emergency department at Southland Hospital was being overrun with patients who could not access GP appointments.

It's a country-wide issue, but particularly pronounced in more rural regions that struggle to attract new and young GPs.

Neither the primary health organisation WellSouth, nor the Ministry of Health or the Southern District Health Board hold data on the ages of GPs in Southland.

Data released under the Official Information Act revealed 85 GPs and 10 locums were working in Southland (as of November 26) with an average age of 50.7.

Metzler said new graduates gravitated towards urban centres which were a better fit for some families.

“You recruit a family, and you have to offer a package that includes high-end jobs and schooling,” he said.

There was a perception that rural doctors needed to be able to “catch babies” and deal with emergencies, but this was incorrect, he said, as rural hospitals were picking up the burden of acute care.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Invercargill GP Sier Vermunt says its tough for doctors to operate their own practice. Fixed consultation fees make it difficult to pay competitive salaries to attract GPs.

Newer GPs were less keen to own their own practice, as has traditionally been the case in rural communities, because of the administration burden.

Gore Health had taken a teamwork approach to managing the problem, Metzler said, employing nurse practitioners and medical assistants from the United States and England to soak up GP workloads.

It's also using technology, wherever possible, to speed up processes and let patients do things like ordering repeat prescriptions online.

“We have to get smarter,” he said.

The GP shortage seems to be more acute in Invercargill where only one of the city's 13 practices had the capacity to take on new patients.

Only 40 per cent of Southland and Otago’s populations are enrolled at a general practice, and Metzler said Gore Health was enrolling patients from Invercargill.

“But that's not sustainable,” he said.

He added that practices in surrounding Lumsden, Tapanui, and Mataura, were sufficiently staffed.

Waihopai Health Services director Dr Sier Vermunt believed a major contributor was a lack of Government funding, noting that some funding formulations hadn’t changed since 2003, despite an increase in the services doctors were expected to offer.

Consultation fees were fixed by the Ministry of Health, which meant the practice could not increase prices in line with inflation, he said.

“From a business point of view, it's hard to remunerate staff and run a business.”

Vermunt said the current health model was pushing more services into general practice, which were already overstretched.

This made working in Southland less attractive for young doctors who wanted a work/life balance, he said.

Vermunt has been working in Invercargill for more than 30 years and noted that doctor shortages were cyclical, coming around every 10 years or so.

Training and funding for community health were need to stop the cycle, he said.

Victoria Avenue Medical Centre GP Dr Andy Doherty was 36 when he arrived in Invercargill in 2007 – as the youngest doctor in town.

Only a handful of GPs had arrived in the city after him, he said.

Doherty estimated that 15 to 20 primary doctors in Invercargill were hoping to retire in the next five years.

Supplied WellSouth chief executive Andrew Swanson-Dobbs said the organisation's health care model would help GPs see more patients.

“We have an ageing population in terms of GPs. A lot are looking at their exit strategies and increasing burdens being placed upon them – whether administrative, or clinical – take their toll over time,” he said.

WellSouth chief executive officer Andrew Swanson-Dobbs said the health agency – which supports general practices in Southland and Otago – was working on a range of options to alleviate doctor shortages.

Top of the list is the roll-out of its health care homes model – which provides a more integrated, holistic approach to healthcare – and the creation of new roles like health improvement practitioners and health coaches to guide patients outside 15-minute GP consultation windows.

WellSouth was also working with the Southern District Health Board on a training programme that required training doctors to spend time in general practices, Swanson-Dobbs said, “to see if they’re interested in that part of the profession”.

The health agencies were collaborating in the hospital emergency department to understand the way patients accessed GPs, as well as the patient population and its needs, he said.