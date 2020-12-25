Chickens sold at Countdown, New World recalled over fears they are undercooked

Turk’s Whole Bird Manuka Smoked chickens are being recalled over concerns they are undercooked.

A batch of cooked chickens sold at major supermarkets in the North Island have been recalled over concerns the poultry is undercooked.

The Ministry for Primary Industries issued the recall late on Christmas Day.

The alert said Turk’s Poultry Farm was recalling a specific batch of its Turk’s Whole Bird Manuka Smoked chicken as it may be undercooked.

The batch number is 6728 and had a best before date of February 3, 2021.

READ MORE:

* Mother Earth oaty slices apricot chocolate bars recalled for traces of rubber

* Poultry virus confirmed on Otago farm should not cause egg shortage

* Woodburn venison burger recalled



Countdown and New World supermarkets in Auckland, Bay of Plenty, Taupō, Whitianga, Northland, Taranaki, Waikato and Wellington sell the chickens.

Have you eaten this product over Christmas? Email newstips@stuff.co.nz

MPI said customers should check the batch number and best before date on their product.

“Affected product should not be consumed. There have been no reports of associated illness, however if you have consumed any this product and have any concerns about your health, seek medical advice,” MPI said.

“Customers should return the product(s) to their retailer for a full refund.”

Further information can be sought from Turk’s Poultry Farm on 06 363 0013 or 0800 488 757.

The exact stores that sell the chicken are:

Auckland

Countdown Auckland City

Countdown Botany Downs

Countdown Browns Bay

Countdown Glenfield

Countdown Hauraki Corner

Countdown Henderson

Countdown Highland Park

Countdown Hobsonville

Countdown Kelston

Countdown Lynfield

Countdown Manurewa

Countdown Mt Roskill

Countdown Northcote

Countdown Orewa

Countdown Penrose

Countdown Pukekohe South

Countdown St Johns

Countdown Sunnynook

Countdown Takapuna

Countdown Three Kings

Countdown Warkworth

Bay of Plenty

Countdown Tauranga

Central North Island

Countdown Taupo

Coromandel

Countdown Whitianga

Northland

Countdown Dargaville

Countdown Regent

Countdown Whangarei

Taranaki

Countdown The Valley

New World Stratford

Waikato

Countdown Bridge Street

Countdown Cambridge

Countdown Hamilton

Countdown Otorohanga

Countdown Te Awamutu

Countdown Te Rapa

Wellington

Countdown Masterton

New World Churton Park