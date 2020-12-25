Chickens sold at Countdown, New World recalled over fears they are undercooked
A batch of cooked chickens sold at major supermarkets in the North Island have been recalled over concerns the poultry is undercooked.
The Ministry for Primary Industries issued the recall late on Christmas Day.
The alert said Turk’s Poultry Farm was recalling a specific batch of its Turk’s Whole Bird Manuka Smoked chicken as it may be undercooked.
The batch number is 6728 and had a best before date of February 3, 2021.
Countdown and New World supermarkets in Auckland, Bay of Plenty, Taupō, Whitianga, Northland, Taranaki, Waikato and Wellington sell the chickens.
MPI said customers should check the batch number and best before date on their product.
“Affected product should not be consumed. There have been no reports of associated illness, however if you have consumed any this product and have any concerns about your health, seek medical advice,” MPI said.
“Customers should return the product(s) to their retailer for a full refund.”
Further information can be sought from Turk’s Poultry Farm on 06 363 0013 or 0800 488 757.
The exact stores that sell the chicken are:
Auckland
Countdown Auckland City
Countdown Botany Downs
Countdown Browns Bay
Countdown Glenfield
Countdown Hauraki Corner
Countdown Henderson
Countdown Highland Park
Countdown Hobsonville
Countdown Kelston
Countdown Lynfield
Countdown Manurewa
Countdown Mt Roskill
Countdown Northcote
Countdown Orewa
Countdown Penrose
Countdown Pukekohe South
Countdown St Johns
Countdown Sunnynook
Countdown Takapuna
Countdown Three Kings
Countdown Warkworth
Bay of Plenty
Countdown Tauranga
Central North Island
Countdown Taupo
Coromandel
Countdown Whitianga
Northland
Countdown Dargaville
Countdown Regent
Countdown Whangarei
Taranaki
Countdown The Valley
New World Stratford
Waikato
Countdown Bridge Street
Countdown Cambridge
Countdown Hamilton
Countdown Otorohanga
Countdown Te Awamutu
Countdown Te Rapa
Wellington
Countdown Masterton
New World Churton Park
