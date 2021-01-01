New Canterbury health boss confident he can get finances in order

Nelson Marlborough District Health Board chief executive Dr Peter Bramley says his new role at the helm of Canterbury DHB was a ‘wonderful opportunity’.

Incoming Canterbury health board boss Peter Bramley is confident the organisation will tame an out-of-control deficit under his leadership.

But there won’t be a quick fix, he says.

Bramley, who is currently chief executive of the Nelson Marlborough District Health Board, was appointed chief executive of the Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB) just before Christmas and will start in the role on February 15.

The CDHB is the second largest health board in the country, with a $2 billion budget and about 11,000 staff.

Canterbury Charity Hospital founder and surgeon Phil Bagshaw described the role as a “poisoned chalice”. Bramley will be heading an organisation with a $180 million deficit – the largest in the country – and the recent resignation of seven members of the executive management team.

“I know from my experience ... there are always areas where we can improve,” Bramley said.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Former CDHB chief executive David Meates resigned in August after 12 years at the helm. It is understood the relationship between his executive management team and the board and Ministry of Health had broken down over funding.

Former chief executive David Meates had been at the helm of the board for 11 years before his resignation in August and was highly regarded for guiding Canterbury's health system through the devastation of the earthquakes, and the mosque terror attacks.

His clashes with the Ministry of Health, Treasury and the CDHB board over funding – which he believed to be unfair – and delays to new Christchurch Hospital building Waipapa were understood to be behind the decision.

Bramley said he knew there were challenges and opportunities when he was appointed acting chief executive for eight weeks from late July.

Waitematā DHB deputy chief exeuctive Andrew Brant took over as acting chief executive for the CDHB in October and Bramley returned to Nelson.

“The organisation was hurting, you cannot have the loss of such an experienced team, and obviously some of the relationships had broken down,” Bramley said.

“But part of the reason I put my hand up for the role is it is a wonderful opportunity – I mean there are 11,000 employees, there are just some amazing staff, there’s lots of strengths to build on.”

Supplied Christchurch Hospital Parkside ward toilets. Senior doctors say the facilities at the hospital need to be upgraded but there is no funding allocated to do this.

“Earthquake challenges”, including capital charges for new buildings, had contributed to the deficit but inadequate management of “wage growth, clinical supply growth and personnel growth” would have also contributed, he said.

“Some [of the deficit] will be about not managing those pieces as well as might have been expected, but unfortunately, cumulatively they’ve got to a place now that actually puts them in a really difficult place financially.”

A “reset” of the relationship between the executive management team and the board and ministry under his leadership would enable the required savings to be made, Bramley said.

“Relationships had broken down, and I think that fundamentally left the team in a place where they didn’t have the support, or didn’t feel they had the support of either the ministry of the board.”

Bramley said he had “wandered” through the older wards in Parkside and agreed they needed to be refurbished.

“Something does need to be done to improve the facility where staff every day are delivering fantastic care,.”

A recent $80m business case for earthquake repairs and installing passive fire walls was approved in principle by the ministry’s capital investment committee last year.

But the scaled-down proposal would keep old Parkside wards for another 10 to 15 years – something senior hospital doctors believed was “clinically unacceptable”.

Doctors have written to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern about the six-bed wards, saying they were over-crowded for modern hospital standards and an infection hazard. Most patients had to share one shower with 10 others, and one toilet with six others.

Bramley said he understood the board supported an interim measure of adding more bathrooms to the wards.