Covid-19: Kiwis face months-long wait to come home as border controls are tightened

New Zealanders attempting to return home are facing months-long waits for a spot in MIQ, as the country tightens its border controls in an effort to slow the arrival of a more transmissible variant of coronavirus.

Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said the new variant, known as B.1.1.7, was roughly one-and-a-half times more infectious than earlier versions of the coronavirus.

The new variant has been found in more than 30 countries.

Aotearoa is now among them, with six cases of Covid-19 resulting from the more-contagious coronavirus, which was first detected in the United Kingdom, found in managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) facilities. Five arrived from the UK and one from South Africa between December 13 and 25, the Ministry of Health said Sunday.

Four of the six infected by the new strain of the virus had recovered, had a final health check, and been able to leave MIQ. Release from MIQ requires at least 72 hours without symptoms and a period of at least 10 days since the onset of symptoms or a positive test.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: New UK virus variant reaches NZ as Government introduces tougher testing rules for travellers

* Coronavirus: Travellers from UK and US now need negative pre-departure Covid tests before coming to NZ

* First reported US case of new Covid-19 variant found in Colorado

* Covid-19: Worsening global situation behind move to pre-departure testing



The confirmation of the new variant would put New Zealand’s MIQ facilities to the test, said Auckland University microbiologist Siouxsie Wiles.

“If there are any chinks in the chain, it will find them,” she warned.

It was more important than ever that all New Zealanders followed protocols by washing their hands, wearing masks, and scanning QR codes, she said.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Almost 92,000 people have passed through MIQ facilities. Among them is Rebecca Snape, who spent Christmas Day in MIQ.

Long queue for MIQ

As the new variant spreads around the globe, New Zealanders trying to make their way home are facing waits of at least 74 days for a spot in MIQ.

NZ currently has 32 MIQ facilities accommodating 5800 people, with the next available spot free from March 19.

There were, however, times when cancellations came up and people were able to get earlier spots, an MIQ spokeswoman said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said the new strain was about one-and-a-half times more infectious than earlier versions of the coronavirus.

There was emergency allocation space for those needing to get into New Zealand urgently. Almost 92,000 people have passed through MIQ facilities since the end of March.

Managing the facilities was a “complex logistical exercise”, the spokeswoman said.

“A key constraint on adding new facilities is the essential workforce who care for returnees. We need nurses, defence personnel and police to run these facilities, and this is a limited workforce.

“There are currently no plans to establish managed isolation or quarantine facilities in any other locations,” she said.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Microbiologist Siouxsie Wiles said the new strain would put the MIQ system to the test.

Tighter border controls

Along with confirmation of the new variant reaching NZ, the Government on Sunday announced anyone planning to fly home from the UK or the United States would need to return a negative Covid-19 test before being allowed to board.

The tighter restrictions would take effect from January 15.

The move comes as doctors warn that the UK’s health system is at breaking point. More than 50,000 new cases have been detected for five days in a row, taking the total number of infections to almost 2.6 million. More than 70,000 people have died.

The situation is dire in the United States too, where the death toll has hit 350,000. Doctors there are now bracing for a post-holiday surge of infections and deaths.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said the cost of the test would be covered by the Kiwis coming home from the UK and the US.

Those who tested positive would likely lose bookings in MIQ facilities in New Zealand, although the Government would work to help them.

Arrivals from other countries may soon be added to the list of places requiring a negative Covid-19 test before boarding.