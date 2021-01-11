Hospital staff unaware of free transport when discharging patients

Andrew Little last year approved $154 million of Government funding to add a new tower block with 64 more beds to Christchurch Hospital’s $525m acute services building, Waipapa. (Video first published November 2020).

Sick and elderly people discharged from Christchurch Hospital are potentially being left out of pocket by exorbitant taxi fares home.

Dianne Pierce said she was flabbergasted at the cost quoted for a taxi for her neighbour, who uses a wheelchair – a $500 one-way trip to Rangiora, just 30 kilometres away.

Pierce said she checked with hospital staff, who confirmed this was what the taxi company had quoted.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff The new emergency department in the Waipapa building opened in November 2020.

“It was definitely the case on the day, I asked the charge nurse,” she said.

Having spoken again to the hospital, it appeared the quote was not the usual fare of about $100, a similar cost to an ambulance.

However, whether $500 or $100, it is still more than patients leaving the emergency department (ED) should have to pay, as all patients from Rangiora assessed by a paramedic and sent to the ED are eligible for a taxi home.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Rangiora patients taken to Christchurch Hospital's emergency department need to ask for a taxi chit to avoid a costly taxi ride home.

Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB) consumer council rural representative Joanne Gumbrell said the main problem was people not being aware of their rights, and that the service was not promoted by the CDHB or hospital staff.

“People are still not getting the message,” she said.

“It’s important consumers get things done for themselves, which is why we are pushing this.”

Gumbrell said hospital staff did not seem to be telling people about the taxi vouchers, and she was unsure why.

“Maybe they are trying to save money, or it could be a staff training issue.”

Stacy Squires/Stuff North Cantabrians discharged from Christchurch Hospital need to be aware of their travel entitlements.

Pierce said since hearing about the taxi vouchers she had been back in touch with the hospital on Monday, but was still told they were not an option.

Staff she spoke to confirmed patients needed to cover the cost of taxis home, but with a mobility card could recover up to 50 per cent, she said.

“I am appalled that the ED is unaware of this and in fact deny the availability of chits to transport patients back to their homes.

“It would appear the hospital staff need educating on the correct protocols when discharging patients.”

Despite the advice given to Pierce and her neighbour, former CDHB funding support general manager Carolyn Gullery told the Rangiora community about the taxi provision at a public meeting in 2019, where it seemed to come as news to everyone.

EMMA DANGERFIELD/Stuff The CDHB’s Carolyn Gullery meets Waimakariri MP Matt Doocey and Sandi and David McLean following a public meeting in 2019 where she confirmed taxi chits were available for emergency hospital visits.

Waimakariri MP Matt Doocey said Gullery reconfirmed vouchers were still provided at a meeting in June, so he was outraged to think of anyone having to pay hundreds of dollars.

He had understood residents were entitled to a taxi, paid for by the CDHB, when there was no other means of transport available.

“This appears not to have happened in this case,” he said. “I am calling on the CDHB to ensure that residents are made aware of this service available to them.

“I intend to meet the new CDHB CEO to raise this issue with him and I would encourage anyone with similar experiences to contact my offices.”

The CDHB’s acting executive director of funding support, Ralph La Salle, said an arrangement was in place, but only for Rangiora.

“Residents that attend the Christchurch Hospital emergency department after having contacted the after-hours nurse-led telephone triage service operated by St John are able to get a taxi from home to ED or an urgent care clinic (if this is deemed an appropriate mode of transport) and/or home to Rangiora when discharged,” he said.

“This ... should be discussed with the nurse on the phone and the nurse will then organise a taxi to transport the patient to ED or urgent care clinic if that is the appropriate option.”

Patients requiring a taxi voucher should request one from ED staff, and the associate clinical nurse manager would confirm eligibility, La Salle said.

While it was only an agreement for Rangiora, GPs in other Waimakariri areas provided after-hours care where possible.

For non-emergency appointments, the St John North Canterbury Health Shuttle service operates Monday to Friday, stopping at Amberley, Leithfield, Pegasus, Woodend, Rangiora and Kaiapoi.

Bookings close at 3pm the day prior to transport, and fares are by way of a donation.