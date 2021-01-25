Argentinian man living with HIV must leave NZ despite fears over access to meds

A man who is living with HIV has lost an appeal against deportation, despite arguing he will not be able to access the medication he needs back in Argentina.

The 38-year-old man, identified only as AD, made a humanitarian appeal to the Immigration and Protection Tribunal to be allowed to stay.

AD came to New Zealand in 2019 and was granted a student visa. He then obtained a visitor visa and moved in with his now-husband, who is a New Zealand resident.

In January 2020 the man’s visitor visa expired, and he is now deemed to be in New Zealand unlawfully.

AD told the tribunal he suffered abuse in Argentina due to his sexuality, and he will not be able to access HIV medication if he returns.

He said he suffered abuse and discrimination from friends, family, and classmates when they found out he is gay.

He tried to kill himself more than once, began abusing cocaine, and was attacked on the street before coming to New Zealand for a fresh start.

“I studied a new language, undertook voluntary work, have not used cocaine and met my partner who has given me security, affection and helped me to be clean from drugs.”

AD said he previously had private, prepaid HIV treatment in Argentina, but the health system there has now collapsed and there are shortages of medications.

“My immune system is at absolute risk if I’m deported. I cannot access my antiretroviral medication and health coverage. Covid-19 has ravaged Argentina,” he said.

“My partner also has HIV, he could never live in Argentina safely. He would not get treatment as a foreigner ... We would be unlikely to survive Covid.”

Despite this, the tribunal found the man did not have exceptional circumstances of a humanitarian nature, and his appeal was denied.

It acknowledged being separated from his partner will cause him distress, but he can make an application for a new visa based on his relationship, the decision said.

“Pending that application, the couple could maintain contact by electronic means, such as video calls.”

The tribunal also acknowledged the HIV medication shortage in Argentina, but said AD is already funding his own medication in New Zealand, so the situation is no different.

New Zealand AIDS Foundation chief executive Dr Jason Myers said Argentina has publicly-funded HIV treatment, but there can sometimes be issues with access to medication.

“We know that Covid-19 is also further impacting availability of medication, worldwide.”

Myers said he hopes the man will be able to re-enter the country on a partnership visa.

“While a world leader in many aspects of the HIV response, New Zealand’s immigration laws still tend to exclude those living with HIV who are seeking residency and visas,” he said.

“The New Zealand AIDS Foundation is currently advocating to remove HIV from the immigration list of high-cost conditions that are deemed to impose significant costs to the health system.”

