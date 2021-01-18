Westland councillor's near-death experience with a weed eater

Westland district councillor Latham Martin suffered massive internal bleeding after being hit in the chest with a stone while weed eating in Hokitika.

A West Coast councillor’s family were told to say their goodbyes after a stone hit him in the chest, causing massive internal bleeding, while he was voluntarily weed eating long grass on a public street.

Latham Martin lost 5 litres of blood and had to undergo surgery and 31 blood transfusions after the January 5 incident, but is already back home recuperating in Hokitika.

The 26-year-old Westland District councillor was weed eating along Gibson Quay after complaints from the community about how long the grass was.

A rock hit him in the chest, but he did not feel any pain, or notice any problems initially except a small rip in his shirt.

READ MORE:

* Long-serving Tony Kokshoorn to 'pass the mayoral chains' on next year

* Issues of 'personnel and the finances' put Westland High School under statutory manager

* Westland District Council reins in council spending

* A new mayor for Westland, long-serving candidates out



He collapsed just moments later.

“I remember looking up and trying to get up and go towards these people but luckily they had seen me and came to my aid. I fell again and stayed down.”

Supplied Westland district councillor Latham Martin survived a near fatal chest injury while weed eating in Hokitika.

The passersby rang 111 and put him in the recovery position until.

He was taken by ambulance to Greymouth’s Te Nikau Hospital where a team of medical professionals was waiting.

“I remember getting to Te Nikau and looking up at the ceiling and there was about 14 doctors and nurses already assembled. They were such a comfort to me.”

He did not know it at the time, but the stone’s impact had sent a “concussion wave” through his body.

“[It] damaged all my arteries, veins in that area. It was very lucky that it didn’t hit my heart.”

He lost two litres of blood when a surgeon inserted a drain in his chest, then another 3 litres during surgery.

“They couldn't stop the blood ... so they needed to do an emergency surgery in the chest cavity,” he said.

His family were told to say goodbye.

“My parents and [my partner] Phoebe had arrived and I remember their faces as I was being wheeled into theatre. It was like one of these dying scenes in Shortland Street where you see these people huddled” he said.

Supplied Westland district councillor Latham Martin was flown to Wellington for life-saving surgery.

The surgery uncovered a major bleed from the artery that had “exploded”, and several other small bleeds throughout his chest and lungs.

“The team did an excellent job saving my life and stabilising me enough to fly.”

The West Coast surgeons clamped the artery, but Martin had to go to Wellington for specialist cardio thoracic surgery. He had 31 blood transfusions, effectively draining Greymouth’s blood bank of suitable blood.

He woke up five hours after the second surgery and spent four hours in intensive care before being moved to the high dependency unit.

Joanne Naish/Stuff Latham Martin's bandaged chest wound after he underwent life-saving surgery.

“It was quite sobering. I realised how fortunate I was and how healthy I was. It was very emotional.”

Martin is now recuperating at home in Hokitika with his partner, Phoebe Wilson, and their four cats. He was told it would take up to 12 months to fully recover.

Wilson, 23, said she was told Martin might not survive when she arrived in Greymouth the day of the incident.

“I got to see him and say what could have been a goodbye.”

She flew to Wellington, and found out the surgery had been successful.

“It was a great relief. He was very chipper. I put it down to how healthy he was going into this and his positive mindset,” she said.

Joanne Naish/Stuff Latham Martin with his partner Phoebe Wilson at home in Hokitika.

“It just goes to show what you do for the community comes back. The support has been phenomenal. He’s loved here,” she said.

Martin was first elected to the Westland District Council when he was 19 and is now serving his third term. He is also a primary school teacher, a member of Lions, and serves on the board of Westland High School.

Martin said he wanted to share his story to encourage all New Zealanders to donate blood.

“People have asked me what can they do. We don’t need anything. We are blessed. We need people to give blood. We need everyone to donate blood.

“Support the New Zealand Blood Service, give an hour out of your day give blood – it truly does save lives,” he said.