Hawthorndale Care Village project granted resource consent

An artist impression of the entrance to the proposed Hawthorndale Care Village in Invercargill, which has received resource consent from Invercargill City Council.

A planned aged-care village project in Invercargill has been granted a resource consent.

The Hawthorndale Care Village is a $33 million project inspired by a Dutch dementia village, De Hogeweyk, which removes a hospital feel and replaces it with residents living in small groups in houses tailored to individual residents.

Resource consent for the project has been granted by Invercargill City Council with a 15-day appeal period.

Working group member Paddy O’Brien said it was thrilled with the decision and was eager to get construction started on the project later in the year.

Hawthorndale Care Village Charitable Trust chairwoman Sarah Hannan said that as part of the consent it had to make some minor changes to the project but nothing major.

Consent conditions include hours of operation, site coverage, landscaping, car parking, access, construction works and infrastructure connections, Hannan said.

Working group member Mark O’Connor said a key focus would be securing the remaining funding it needed so that the construction tender could get under way as soon possible.

The project had $29 million of confirmed funding and $4m left to raise.

The trust has launched a campaign to raise the final amount of funding for the project.

The campaign hoped to raise awareness about the project through advertising and social media, Hannan said.

The project had received some large donations but every donation would count towards the development of the village, she said.

Its next major fundraising event would be an ILT charity golf tournament on February 12, at Queens Park, with other events for the year yet to be confirmed, she said.