Canterbury DHB not ready to go without a Crown monitor, health minister says

A Crown Monitor will keep watching the Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB) for a second term.

The current Crown monitor’s contract is due to end in February, but on Tuesday Health Minister Andrew Little said he was considering keeping them on.

“Late last year I met separately with the clinical and executive leadership, as well as the front line staff at the CDHB. My judgement is the DHB will continue to benefit from the support of a Crown Monitor past February,” he said.

The appointment of Dr Lester Levy in June 2019 by then Health Minister David Clark to help the CDHB climb out of its $180 million deficit caused dismay among some board members and clinicians, and sparked fears health service cuts would ensue.

Under Levy’s tenure, the board agreed on a $56m savings plan, which involved cutting administrative and nursing staff, and reducing services. But the plan appears to have been shelved after seven of the 11-strong executive team, including chief executive David Meates, quit in a matter of weeks last year.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Crown monitor Dr Lester Levy, centre, was appointed in June 2019 to help the CDHB rein in its ballooning deficit.

Former chief medical officer Sue Nightingale, who was the region’s lead for its Covid-19 response, said last year the board and Levy’s adversarial approach was behind her decision to quit.

Levy, a former chairman of Waitematā, Auckland, and Counties Manukau DHBs, has publicly criticised CDHB management. He blamed its failure to address significant overspending for the ballooning deficit.

Levy last year said he and the board had not taken an adversarial approach but had tried to work with management on a plan to rein in spending.

Long-serving board member Jo Kane said she was disappointed a Crown monitor would remain.

She felt Levy had contributed to the CDHB’s leadership meltdown and had not helped reduce the deficit.

“I am finding it hard to fathom what [Levy] has contributed,” she said.

Supplied Seven senior executives resigned from the Canterbury District Health Board in weeks last year. Top L-R: Support executive director Carolyn Gullery, chief digital officer Stella Ward, chief executive David Meates. Bottom L-R: Chief financial operator Justine White, Canterbury Medical Officer Sue Nightingale, nursing executive director Mary Gordon, people officer Michael Frampton.

“We are the most reviewed board in Australasia. We have had new ministers, new board members, a new chair, a new CEO and the issues remain.”

She said having a Crown monitor put a question mark on new chief executive Peter Bramley, who was appointed by the board late last year.

“I don't think we need a Crown monitor at all. Let the new CEO get on and do the job.”

Board member Aaron Keown said the CDHB still had a deficit, so he expected the Crown monitor would remain until it was gone or was consideraly lower.

“Ultimately Andrew Little is our boss and if he wants a Crown monitor there, then I have no issue with that. In fact, it’s good to have him there to feed directly back to the minister what is happening.”

Keown said he valued Levy’s input because he saw things through a different lens.

Association of Salaried Medical Specialists executive director Sarah Dalton said it could be hugely beneficial to have right person in the role, but she believed Levy was not a good fit.

Levy’s adversarial style and views had been at odds with senior clinicians’ lived reality, she said.

“Our overall sense is that the decision-making has been all about financial bottom line and has not been in the best interest of the CDHB’s clinical direction. Patients need to be at the centre.”

Acting board chair Gabrielle Huria said the board was not involved in the appointment process “and it would therefore not be appropriate for us to comment”.