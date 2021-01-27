Children miss out on vital health and development check because of lockdown

The National Party says it's ongoing criticism of New Zealand's MIQ facilities is justified following the Covid-19 case in the community in Northland.

Thousands of New Zealand children are starting their schooling without a vital health check.

Only 73.1 per cent of eligible four-year-olds had their B4 School Check (B4SC) in the year ended June because checks couldn’t go ahead during the Covid-19 lockdown. In the previous year, 91 per cent of eligible children were checked while the figure was 94 per cent in 2017.

“It’s concerning to see so many children missing out, even during an uncertain time brought on by Covid-19,” Assistant Māori Commissioner for Children Glenis Philip-Barbara said.

“These are very important checks and it would be important for us to know and understand what steps the Ministry of Health is taking to ensure those who missed out on check-ups last year are getting them as soon as possible.”

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Dr Ashley Bloomfield says 'yes to the test' at medical centre in Porirua

* GPs call for change after diabetes and other chronic conditions increasingly seen in younger patients

* Coronavirus: Covid-19 will make health inequality worse, experts say



Dean Kozanic/Stuff Thousands of four-year-olds didn’t get their B4 School Check last year. (File photo)

B4SC is a free check for all four-year-olds, which picks up and addresses health or development problems. It includes hearing, eyesight, height, weight and oral health assessments as well as checking a child’s emotional wellbeing.

But in Wellington the figures varied by ethnicity. In the year ending June, only 60 per cent of Māori, 54 per cent of Pacific and 75 per cent of non-Māori and non-Pacific children were checked.

The gap between ethnicities highlights equity issues, Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners medical director Dr Bryan Betty said.

“This is an important screening program. The figures are disappointing but symptomatic with issues around Covid-19: the equity gap emerges across the system in different areas,” he said.

After lockdown, parents were reluctant to have their children attend the check out of fear it would expose them to Covid-19, Capital and Coast District Health Board papers explain.

123rf.com The B4SC program picks up any health and developmental issues a child has ahead of them starting primary school. (File photo)

In Hutt Valley, 71 percent of Māori, 81 per cent of Pacific, and 86 per cent of non-Māori and non-Pacific four-year-olds were checked.

The DHBs manage B4 School Checks with Plunket. It had given assurances health services were safe to visit and was working to improve the figures, said Rachel Haggerty, the director of strategy, planning and performance at both DHBs.

“In some parts of our region, for example in Porirua, Plunket subcontracts to iwi primary health organisation Ora Toa to deliver B4SC. This recognises the commitment to deliver a tailored approach to better meet the needs of Māori, Pacific and children living in areas of high deprivation.”

A Plunket spokeswoman said the programme was impacted by the lockdown and the Auckland resurgence.

“As the B4SC are for four year-olds before they start school, many of those children have now moved on past this point, however, we are working to prioritise the kids that are eligible,” she said.

A Ministry of Health spokesperson said the service had worked quickly to catch up once the country moved down alert levels.

“Eighty-six percent of children who turned five in the period 22 March 2020 and 30 June 2020 received a completed B4SC. This shows that the service was responsive to support family and whanau once the restrictions to in-person contact during Alert Levels 3 and 4 were lifted.”

Some children may have done aspects of the check and all new school entrants get a vision and hearing test in their first year of school, the spokesperson said.