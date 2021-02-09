Scientists move into state-of-the-art national disease containment lab this month

MPI’s new biocontainment facility at Wallaceville has the highest level of protection of any laboratory in the country.

Scientists are preparing to move into a new, state-of-the-art national biocontainment laboratory in Upper Hutt.

Construction of the facility, which will hold samples of diseases like anthrax, avian flu, rabies, and Covid-19, began in 2015 and cost the Ministry for Primary Industries $87 million.

The Covid-19 pandemic has greatly increased public awareness of diseases, and those which pose a risk to public health and the economy are in the spotlight.

The lab replaces an older facility at the National Centre for Biosecurity and Infectious Disease in Wallaceville, Upper Hutt, and features the latest in disease-control technology from all over the world.

Ross Giblin/Stuff MPI’s animal health laboratory manager, Joseph O’Keefe, has been researching and recommending on the finer details of the lab for the past decade.

Dr Joseph O’Keefe, animal health laboratory manager, said the new space would allow essential work to be undertaken more efficiently, and ensure New Zealand kept pace with international standards.

The building was totally airtight. Walls were covered with antibacterial panels so smooth the germs would slide right off, and every metal join was welded shut; if you dropped it in water, the building would float.

Facilities holding viruses and bacteria are ranked on an international scale, called a physical containment, or PC, level.

Ross Giblin/Stuff One of the PC3 labs awaits the arrival of its scientists.

PC1 is the lowest containment level, used for the safest bacteria and viruses, and PC4 is the highest. New Zealand has many PC1 and PC2 labs, and a handful of PC3 labs, but the closest PC4 laboratory to New Zealand is in Australia.

There just wasn’t enough demand to warrant building the lab to PC4 specifications, O’Keefe said – and there wouldn't be enough samples coming through the lab to keep staff in practice.

Instead, this lab was made to the level of “enhanced PC3”, or PC3 and-a-bit, with the PC2 floor of the building able to function at PC3 if needed.

Going above and beyond was “future proofing”, O’Keefe said. As international regulations tightened, it would be important to keep proving New Zealand’s ability to detect and control disease when trading on the world stage.

Ross Giblin/Stuff The labs are air pressure sealed, with samples passed through an airlock, far right.

Staff would move into PC2 labs at the end of February, and into PC3 in March.

The work would remain primarily diagnostic, with samples of potentially serious infectious diseases sent in from around the country by doctors, vets, even members of the public, and tested.

Ross Giblin/Stuff The sealed lunchroom in PC3, where scientists will need to post their lunch through a sealed airlock before they enter the lab through showers each morning.

Small quantities of dangerous disease organisms would be kept on site for sample comparisons and the building was built with safeguards on top of safeguards.

This project had taken over O’Keefe’s life for the better part of a decade. He had travelled around the world taking inspiration from labs everywhere from Australia to China.

All the rooms were kept at a specific air pressure, to ensure the direction of airflow was always in a specific and traceable direction.

Many of the doors were interlocked, with one only opening when the other was closed.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Staff follow elaborate biosecurity precautions, like entering and leaving the PC3 lab through a secure shower. The doors are different colours to remind people which shower they used.

In Wellington, the main risks were earthquakes and high winds. The building was built to withstand a once-in-2500-year earthquake, and the basement level took the whole first year to build.

Base isolators allowed the whole building to move 90 centimetres in any direction, while the building itself stayed rigid; the goal was to allow work to continue in the event of a major earthquake, O’Keefe said.

It was a much bigger space than the old facility, with five levels consisting of an undercroft, two levels of labs, and then two levels of machinery, piping, and wiring which ran the building. One million cubic metres of air was filtered daily.

Ross Giblin/Stuff There is extensive piping in the plant room at the top of the building for filtering air.

Around 50 staff would regularly work inside, and the Institute of Environmental Science and Research (ESR), whose main lab was based in Porirua, would have one lab for human disease diagnosis on level 3, along with the other PC3 labs.

Covid-19 had slowed down the build. A previous Stuff story reported the expected completion date would be in 2018.

But it had also “brought into stark relief the importance of these laboratories”, O’Keefe said.