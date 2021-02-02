Fast food outlets and liquor stores linked to poor mental health

Having a fast food outlet on your doorstep instead of a park has been linked to poor mental health.

People reporting recent mental distress or a diagnosis are more likely to live near fast food and alcohol stores and have less access to parks, rivers or waterways, a study has found.

The University of Canterbury study, published this week in the Preventive Medicine journal, established a link between poor mental health and living in an unhealthy neighbourhood.

Lead author Matt Hobbs said the research findings underscored the need for local councils and governments to create healthier environments.

“I think we need to create environments that allow people to live in conditions that support health and mental health and support them to adopt and maintain healthy lifestyles.

“Because, at the minute, to maintain a healthy weight or to find those green spaces it sometimes requires a quite conscious effort at the individual level if we don’t live in an environment that supports those behaviours.”

The study used data from three New Zealand Health Surveys on whether respondents had been diagnosed with depression, anxiety or bipolar disorder, and if they had experienced psychological distress in the previous four weeks.

Researchers then ranked the neighbourhoods of respondents according to their relative healthiness.

A Healthy Living Index rated each mesh block – the smallest geographical unit for which data is collected by Statistics New Zealand – according to their health constraining and promoting features.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Living in a neighbourhood with good access to the great outdoors is better for your mental health, research has found.

“Environmental bads” were fast food and takeaway outlets, dairies, alcohol stores and gaming venues, and the “health promoting ‘goods’” were parks, oceans, lakes or rivers, exercise facilities, and fruit and vegetable shops.

Each respondent’s neighbourhood was given a score from one to nine – from the healthiest to the unhealthiest.

Those who had been diagnosed with depression, anxiety or bipolar disorder, or had experienced psychological distress, were more likely to live in unhealthier neighbourhoods.

“There was a correlation between where they lived and the outcome of mental health and psychological distress after accounting for age, ethnicity and educational level of the individual.

“So the better the environment they had, the least risk of mental health conditions and psychological distress,” Hobbs said.

Rates of psychological distress – emotional suffering and inability to cope with daily stress – reported in the New Zealand Health Survey nearly doubled from 4.5 per cent in 2011/12 to 8.2 per cent in 2018/2019.

Alden Williams/Stuff Alcohol stores are regarded as contributing to making a neighbourhood “unhealthy”, putting residents at risk of mental health conditions.

Hobbs said individuals were often blamed for their own ill-health but more focus should be on making their neighbourhood more supportive.

“Often the emphasis is placed on the individual level, for them to be healthy. So we say, whether it’s obesity or mental health, there’s often a bit of stigma and it’s always at the individual level.

“But actually what we’re living in is an environment, potentially, that does not promote healthy living.”