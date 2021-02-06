Health system's 'low priority' attitude to endometriosis a disgrace, expert says

Jess Sandoval’s health was so poor, doctors told her last January she couldn’t work any more, and she had to medically retire.

The Thorndon mother-of-one, who is now 41, has endometriosis: A severe disorder affecting more than 130,000 women and girls where endometrium tissue grows outside the uterus. The former yoga teacher and finance worker has had a number of surgeries for the disease, and now lives with chronic pain.

“It has just destroyed my body. Every time I tried to go back to work I ended up fainting.”

Endometriosis diagnosis takes an average of eight years. In the meantime, sufferers are left to manage symptoms including chronic pain, nausea and excessive bleeding, resulting in time off work and school, distress and mental health problems.

That’s not good enough for one expert on the disorder, who has labelled the health system’s actions and attitude a “disgrace”.

READ MORE:

* Simone's 10-year struggle to be treated for endometriosis

* Covid-19: Hundreds of endometriosis sufferers left languishing by lockdown delays

* Endometriosis battles pushes Nelson woman to petition for change in the condition's care



Sandoval, who runs online support group Endometriosis Aotearoa, has heard from hundreds of women and girls struggling with the disease whose symptoms are often dismissed as a painful period. This includes a 13-year-old who had already undergone four surgeries, and a suicidal 12-year-old.

“What I have noticed since I have started running my page is the effect it’s having on younger people. It is just heartbreaking,” she said.

There is a lack of understanding of the disease, chief executive of Endometriosis New Zealand Deborah Bush said. “Endometriosis is a low priority in the health system. That translates into all aspects of treating endometriosis.”

MONIQUE FORD / STUFF/Stuff Jess Sandoval has to have a hip surgery but hopes to work again once she has recovered.

Bush was involved in the Australian government’s endometriosis national action plan, released in 2018, which involved training Australian clinicians, as well as investing $2.5 million in research funding and $9m in diagnostic testing.

Last March, the New Zealand government released best-practice guidance for the treatment of endometriosis but little had been done to ensure clinicians were aware of the new guidance, or were using it, Bush said.

“There has been no amount of Government money put into implementing it. Each district health board has its own set of rules and may or may not adopt it.”

Iain McGregor/Stuff There is a lack of understanding of the disease, chief executive of Endometriosis New Zealand Deborah Bush says.

Meanwhile, just one project on endometriosis has been funded through the Government’s principal funder for health research, the Health Research Council, in the last decade. However, it is not the sole funder of health research in New Zealand.

But Bush wants more for New Zealand sufferers.

"The resistance from our Ministry of Health and Government to recognise this as a public health issue is a disgrace,” she said.

Sandoval also struggles with her own health problems and is a solo parent. She has had a number of surgeries and has been left with a lot of scar tissue.

The pain has been so bad she has fallen over and damaged her hips to the point where she needs to have more surgery.

Monique Ford/Stuff Jess Sandoval has endometriosis and had to medically retire at 40.

“My endometriosis surgery caused all these other health issues. It affects your whole body; your legs and your tummy,” she said.

“Sometimes I can’t get out of bed for hours. Sometimes I am in the bath and I can’t get out and my son is in bed waiting for cuddles.”

But she is optimistic about her future, and hopes to work again.

“Once I have my hips sorted, in a year or a year and a half I should be back to work part-time,” she said.

A Ministry of Health spokesperson said the 2020 guidance had been given to all DHBs and members of the Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners.

“The ministry strongly encourages all relevant healthcare professionals to familiarise themselves with the guidance, so they can incorporate them into their care. Through our discussions with a number of stakeholders, we know these guidelines are an important addition to help clinicians in the early detection and treatment of endometriosis.”