Waikato DHB keeps hold of deficit in year of Covid-19, Whakaari

Covid had a big impact on Waikato DHB in the 2019/2020 year, according to its annual report.

In a year of pandemic, measles, and a volcanic explosion, Waikato DHB kept its deficit to the planned $72.4 million.

That same year, its top earner made between $1.23 and $1.24 million, and the Waikato Hospital laboratory processed 828 Covid swabs in 24 hours at the peak of the epidemic.

The information is in the Waikato DHB's recently-published annual report for 2019/2020.

"[It] has been a year of challenges and we are exceptionally proud of the way Waikato DHB staff responded to the measles outbreak, Whakaari/White Island volcanic eruption and Covid-19 pandemic,” the report said.

While a $72.4 million deficit leaves the health board a long way in the red, it's an improvement on the previous year's $85 million loss.

“2019/20 is a turning point for the DHB, reversing the trend of increasing deficits and beginning on a new path towards surplus, investment and sustainability,” the report said.

While the DHB stayed on target, it's not out of the financial woods yet and more cash injections from the Crown are likely to be needed to keep the DHB viable.

A looming $38.5 million liability is historic holiday pay owed to current and former staffers – due to national issues with how pay was calculated, auditors noted.

The DHB might not be able to settle that if due within a year of the financial statements being approved, Audit New Zealand's JR Smaill wrote in a report.

So, the Commissioner needed assurances from the Ministers of Health and Finance that the Crown would provide "equity support ... where necessary, to maintain viability”.

The Covid pandemic fell within the bounds of the annual report, and the first wave saw almost 38,000 people tested in the Waikato DHB area.

During the pandemic, iwi and Māori organisations worked with the DHB to provide mobile assessment and testing along with other health services - partnerships the DHB wants to continue.

The pandemic response added about $24.9m in direct extra costs to the DHB, but about $16.2m had been funded by the Ministry of Health, the report said.

And while Covid pushed back many elective surgeries, it had the side-effect of reducing numbers coming through ED.

Unusually, there were four months in a row where presentations "dropped significantly”, the report said.

A headcount of staffers – 3012 at the end of June 2020 - is also included in the annual report.

About half of those people worked full-time.

The top earner made between $1.23 and $1.24 million, whereas the next closest was in $860,000-$870,000 bracket.

The number of employees earning more than $100,000 also went up - from 1145 in 2019 to 1408 in 2020.

Almost 1500 staffers left during the year, for reasons ranging from “failure to return from leave” (one person) to the end of temporary employment (454 people) or dissatisfaction with work conditions (52).

Thirty-three employees who left during the year got termination payments, adding up to $1.5m overall.

Other changes during the 2019/2020 year included shrinking the executive leadership team to 10, and hiring an executive director of Māori equity and health improvement.

The DHB also wants to shift away from the hospital being the centre of everything, and is already offering non-complex gynaecology surgeries in Thames on a fortnightly basis.

The plan is to look at health services offered in seven smaller divisions of the district, and for high-need rural localities to have a project manager employed by an iwi or NGO.