SDHB boss says ED pressure 'not okay' for staff and patients

Southern District Health Board chief medical officer Nigel Millar said it was important to make sure that any proposed improvements worked for patients as well as staff.

The Southern District Health Board is hoping to reduce the pressure on its services within three months.

The board has been dealing with “unprecedented demand” in its emergency departments – particularly at Southland Hospital – since the beginning of December, resulting in planned surgeries being postponed when beds are taken up by emergency patients.

A task force has now been established to find ways of maximising bed capacity and speeding up patient pathways to reduce pressure on the rest of the hospital.

Chief medical officer Dr Nigel Millar said the team is made up of clinical leaders and patient representatives who have already been engaging with staff to hear their ideas.

“We'd like to make some serious gains in the first three months,” he said.

Millar said patient flow was not a new concept, but should be a continuous process to “find ways of reducing delays for patients”.

“Our systems don’t always work as good as they should,” he said.

Patients waiting longer to be discharged meant there were less bed spaces for incoming patients, for example, Millar said, causing frustration for both staff and patients.

Improvements could be a matter of simplifying internal processes, or changing processes, he said.

Southern DHB chief executive Chris Fleming previously said that the number of presentations to Southland Hospital's emergency department had been ramping up since the end of the national Covid-19 lockdown.

By December, the department was seeing an average of about 20 more patients a day than usual and the board began deferring surgeries on the advice of the clinical council.

Fleming told the board Tuesday that staff were working overtime because of vacancies and some mornings Southland Hospital had 12 patients waiting to be admitted from the emergency department, and only one bed available in the hospital.

“The impact of these challenges is added burden of stress on our staff, potential harm for patients, and cancellation of planned patients due to lack of resourced beds,” he said.

“Unless we take this issue seriously the pressure looks like it may go unabated and this is not okay for either our staff or the patients they are treating.”