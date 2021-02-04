Health questions remain for residents near smouldering tyre fire

While Fire and Emergency New Zealand had prepared for the latest tyre fire at Amberley, public health officials are accused of having no immediate plan.

Nearly a week since 160,000 tyres were set alight in Amberley, residents are no clearer on what they are breathing into their lungs.

Canterbury Medical Officer of Health Ramon Pink said on Thursday results from Environment Canterbury (ECan) testing was needed before “informed and evidence-based advice” could be provided.

But former UK doctor Andrew Richardson, who lives just over 1km from the Racecourse Rd tyre fire, questioned why there had been no preparation to deal with public health in the event of a fire, despite a 2018 fire greatly increasing the likelihood.

While Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) and ECan had planned for the eventuality of another fire, and determined water and foam would not be used to protect the groundwater, he questioned what planning had been undertaken by health officials.

CHRIS SKELTON Helen Butler and her 3-year-old son Jamison have not been able to go outside for five days because of the toxic smoke from a huge tyre fire across the road.

“[An assessment] would surely have led to the health advice being more comprehensive, and appropriate advice would have reached Fenz so that in the event of another fire an informed decision about evacuation could be made.”

If the community had been put at risk because they were not evacuated, someone should be held accountable, he said.

Richardson felt the risk to residents had been trivialised.

Supplied About 160,000 tyres, stockpiled near Amberley, were the scene of a massive blaze.

Janey Lovell-Smith is another resident greatly concerned by the public health response.

The painter said while there were air quality monitors at one school and one pre-school, there was nothing monitoring the air in the town of Amberley – home to 1800 people.

“We have been lucky with the way the wind has been blowing, but [Wednesday] until midday there was a terrible smell.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Helen Butler and her 3-year-old son, Jamison, have barely been outside because of the toxic smoke.

“My eyes were stinging, my chest really tight ... but when I asked ECan to put a monitor in town, they said there were none available.”

There had been very little information about what the air and water in the area was being tested for, she said, and no immediate public health plan in place for the inevitable disaster.

Accountability Action co-founder Bruce Gledhill raised similar concerns that the public health response had been inadequate.

Supplied ECan is charged with monitoring the air quality, but many say public health officials have been too slow to react.

“In justifying their disinterest in a general evacuation on the eve of the fire the CDHB response was that they would only respond to factual evidence not speculation and in any case would defer to the lead agencies ECan and Fenz.

“Sadly for the Amberley community and the emergency response staff involved, there are several published papers on this topic freely available online.”

One study was completed in the wake of a 2012 incident in Iowa, US, where an estimated 1.3 million shredded tyres went up in flames, the results of which were alarming, he said.

“Let’s make it clear; there have been carcinogenic and mutagenic compounds released from the [Amberley] property and that will continue until remediation is complete.

“The immediate area should have been evacuated, especially of pregnant women, and Fenz staff should have been using respiratory equipment and wearing hazmat suits.”

Richardson said he would gladly be proved wrong with facts and data.

“If the risks have been thoroughly assessed and Mr Gledhill and I are scaremongering, let's see the assessment that it is safe for us to be here, go outdoors, send the children to school, eat veg from our gardens, drink our water, join our ewes, harvest and sell our crops etc despite being able to smell combustion products in the air.”