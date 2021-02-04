Otago township residents offered blood tests as lead in water found to be 40 times the safe drinking limit

A toxicologist says the public should've been told immediately about the high levels of lead in the water in the Otago towns of Karitane and Waikouaiti.

Blood tests have been offered to around 1500 residents in two Otago towns where lead was detected in the water supply at 40 times the safe level for drinking.

Several people in the area, including a child, are understood to have already been tested for lead poisoning after falling unwell this week.

But a relative of one person in Dunedin Hospital told Stuff it could be days until the results of tests are known.

The cause of the contamination is yet to be confirmed, with lead seals in old pipes being explored as one possible source.

Confirmation of testing for residents of Waikouaiti and Karitane was announced by Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield on Thursday afternoon, and was welcomed by Dunedin mayor Aaron Hawkins.

It will involve 1500 residents being given free tests, to be carried out by the Southern District Health Board (DHB), from Tuesday at a centre in Waikouaiti. A public meeting will also be held on Friday.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Dunedin City Council is urgently trying to track down the source of the lead contamination.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Susan Jack said the testing aimed to understand more about the lead that Waikouaiti and Karitane may have been exposed to and to assess whether there had been any chronic exposure in the long term.

Recent spikes are unlikely to have created a risk of acute toxicity, Jack said, but it was not impossible, particularly for young children.

Those adverse effects would normally be experienced within a few days of consuming a significant volume of highly contaminated water, she said.

Email bungle

The situation was revealed by the Dunedin City Council (DCC) earlier this week, weeks after the problem was highlighted internally at the authority.

Samples showing elevated levels of lead were taken at the Waikouaiti Golf Club and Karitane Bowls Club on December 8, though a sample taken the same day at Waikouaiti’s main street was well below acceptable limits.

Those samples take around 10 days to get a result, which was emailed to the council on December 18.

But the inbox was not monitored as a staff member was on leave.

It was only picked up on January 7, and further samples were ordered.

One taken at the Waikouaiti raw water reservoir on January 20 returned elevated levels of lead nine days later, leading Jack to advise the supply’s users not to use tap water for drinking, cooking or preparing food.

The council has revealed one of the intermittent spikes in lead levels, a sample taken on December 8, was previously incorrectly stated as being four times the acceptable level of 10 micrograms/L.

The council was still scrambling to identify the source of the contaminant on Wednesday, using a helicopter to scour the area, and DCC is investigating “several lines of inquiry” including environmental contamination.

The authority has come under increasing pressure after it revealed it first knew of elevated lead levels on August 13, but was considered a one-off rather than a widespread issue.

The council responded by supplying water tankers at both townships and speaking with residents directly to discuss concerns.

Regional council tests river

Otago Regional Council has confirmed Waikouaiti water quality is monitored monthly, but not for lead.

“While we have occasionally tested groundwater for lead and other heavy metals, it is very rare that we would test for these elements in surface water,” a spokesperson said.

“We would normally only include these tests in our state of the environment monitoring if we had cause to believe a specific contaminant may be present.”

The council is now investigating, alongside DCC, to determine the source of elevated lead levels in the raw water reservoir, and re-sampled river water on Thursday.

Those results will be known next week.

Lead was banned from paint and materials in contact with foods and beverages starting in the 1970s and 1980s, while leaded petrol was banned from 1996.

The metal is a persistent environmental pollutant associated with reduced cognitive development, reduced intellectual performance and other long-term health effects, including heart disease, stroke and neurodegenerative diseases.