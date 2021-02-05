Outgoing mental health watchdog boss frustrated over lacklustre inquiry response

The Mental Health Foundation has warned people may be feeling additional stress and anxiety, and suggested building connections might help struggling people feel less alone.

The country’s top watchdog for mental health and addictions services has sounded a final warning over the Government’s failure to provide a long-term action plan for mental health and wellbeing as he prepares to depart the role.

Mental health and addictions commissioner Kevin Allan said there was mounting concern about efforts to enact recommendations arising from a major inquiry more than two years ago.

Allan will sign off with the Health and Disability Commission on Monday, handing over to a new and permanent mental health and wellbeing commission that opens the following day.

In a letter to Minister of Health Andrew Little on February 3, he acknowledged progress made to increase the focus on mental health and addiction services since he started in the role in 2016.

He noted the 2019 wellbeing budget, the associated $1.9 billion investment in wellbeing initiatives and implementation of some recommendations from He Ara Oranga – the mental health and addictions inquiry report delivered in late 2018.

But Allan said there was “considerable and growing concern” across the sector about the “lack of a transparent action plan” to implement the inquiry’s recommendations.

In May 2019 the Government accepted 38 of the 40 of the recommendations, in principle.

Allan’s parting open letter follows three previous attempts to raise the “pressing” issue with the Government, including in a June monitoring report, a letter to former Minister of Health Chris Hipkins and a letter to Little in November – all published on the Health and Disability Commission website.

Little responded to Allan’s previous concerns on Tuesday, saying the Government was taking his recommendations into account as it developed a “longer-term pathway for transformation”.

SUPPLIED/Stuff Outgoing mental health and addictions commissioner Kevin Allan, who finishes in his role on Monday, has published correspondence with the current and previous health ministers about progress on implementing recommendations from a 2018 mental health and addictions inquiry.

In his monitoring report last June, Allan explicitly called for an “all-of-government” plan to “drive transformational change” and a “service level action plan to map out what it needs to achieve to deliver transformational services, how, and when, so that funding decisions can be targeted and the wellbeing workforce developed” by December 31.

He reiterated the pressing need for an action plan and a decision about which minister and government agency would have responsibility for it, in each of the letters.

“Failure to establish the action plan risks significant loss of traction in improving the mental wellbeing of New Zealanders,” Allan said in his November 10 letter to Little.

Allan said the Kia Kaha, Kia Māia, Kia Ora Aotearoa Covid-19 psychological and mental wellbeing plan released by the Government late last year did not “address the concerns I have raised on this issue”.

Little said Kia Kaha represented the first phase of a longer-term pathway, set out cross-government actions and identified agencies responsible for leading the work.

In his February 3 letter Allen said current data on the prevalence of mental distress and addiction needs were needed to guide planning.

The Government was instead relying on 16-year-old data from 2004 to determine the spend of a $1.7bn budget for services.

He was concerned the Government would get “too distracted” by the implementation of the Health and Disability System Review to deliver on transforming the mental health and addictions sector.

Allan’s concerns were echoed in a report last June by the interim mental health and wellbeing commission on progress in four priority areas identified by the Government.

“While we heard about progress that has been made in the four priority areas, it was clear that there is a long way to go.

Many expressed frustration at what was seen as a lack of meaningful progress towards transformation.”

Mental Health Foundation chief executive Shaun Robinson said he fully backed Allan’s letter and called on Little to show leadership and provide the sector with a concrete plan.

ROSA WOODS/STUFF Mental Health Foundation chief executive Shaun Robinson said it was “absolutely shocking” the Government had not yet provided a plan to implement the recommendations from the Mental Health and Addiction Inquiry, He Ara Oranga.

Specialist mental health services were still struggling to manage increasing demand, two years since the mental health inquiry.

“The fact there is no plan for how these recommendations are going to be put into place is absolutely shocking.”

Robinson said the Kia Kaha plan was developed in response to mental health challenges associated with Covid-19 and was not a plan to implement the broad-ranging recommendations in He Ara Oranga.

“They came in with a hiss and a roar in 2019 saying they supported 38 of these recommendations, and we wait two years and effectively get a plan responding to Covid-19.

“I’m sorry, but that’s not good enough.”