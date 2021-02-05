'Lies, lies, lies', council told at public meeting over growing anguish at lead in water

There was anguish and anger as hundreds of people grilled officials at a public meeting in Waikouaiti about lead detected in the town’s water supply.

Health and council officials fronted up to an angry public at a meeting called to discuss lead contamination in the water supply of two coastal Otago towns.

That contamination, the source of which is still to be identified, has left water in Waikouaiti and Karitane unable to be used, while blood tests are offered to residents from Tuesday.

But it has also left a bitter taste for residents, many of whom were angry over the handling of the situation by the Dunedin City Council (DCC), which included delays in reporting the spike in contamination.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Produce placed near the stage at Waikouaiti as local officials faced questions from an angry crowd.

Fears and anger over possible lead exposure were made clear during a packed public meeting held at Waikouaiti on Friday night.

There was anguish from one pensioner who grows food to feed her family, neighbours and members of the community, and asked what she should do after residents in Waikouaiti were told not to harvest fruit and vegetable for several weeks.

The woman said she was too scared to eat her food, but cannot afford to throw it away.

At the start of the meeting Waikouaiti Coast community board chairman Alasdair Morrison urged the 500 people not to “re-litigate” issues or turn the matter into a “lynch mob”.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Hundreds of people turned out for a public meeting in Waikouaiti to ask questions about the lead contamination.

One audience member questioned the competence of those dealing with the crisis, highlighting changing information.

“We have never held back the data,” councillor Jim O’Malley said.

“Lies, lies, lies,” was a response from one audience member, to rousing applause.

Dunedin mayor Aaron Hawkins, who joined the panel, saw his leadership called into question, with members of the audience demanding he front up alongside other panel members.

Southern District Health Board Medical Officer of Health Dr Susan Jack said many older people had been exposed to lead, and some people would have lead detected in their blood.

“Obviously any lead intake is not good.”

A child who drank a cup of water during one of the recorded spikes would have had a tenth of the level that is notifiable.

But what was unknown was how many spikes had occurred, with Jack saying lead exposure for children could lead to developmental problems.

Residents could know the result of their blood test in just a few days, with children urged to be tested during the first two clinics.

On Friday the council confirmed the latest water samples taken in the townships showed extremely low or undetectable levels of lead in the water.

Those samples add to the 90 taken in recent months, which together have returned six results above acceptable limits.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff A sign at the entrance to Waikouaiti

DCC chief executive Sandy Graham agreed with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's comment that the situation facing residents in both communities was unacceptable.

Health concerns

Chronic exposure to lead in adults can lead to tiredness, memory and sleep problems, headaches and joint pains, as well as nausea, diarrhoea or constipation, stomach pains and weight loss.

Lead toxicity can cause anaemia, kidney problems, neurological problems and higher blood pressure, and can have effects on reproductive functions, Jack said.

While children and babies may not show any symptoms of low-level exposure, long-term exposure to lead can still be harmful to their development.

The DCC, which has supplied water tankers around the townships, is yet to identify the source of the contamination, with lead seals in old pipes one possibility.

Authorities have also stepped up water testing in the townships and at the Waikouaiti River.

On Friday a spokeswoman for OceanaGold, which operates Macraes mine about 50 kilometres northwest of the affected townships, said the contamination was “not associated with the Macraes operation or our gold mining activities”.