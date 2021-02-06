Swimming safe at Akaroa's Glen Bay after contamination fears

Picturesque French Bay is just north of Glen Bay, where contaminated water was detected.

It is safe to swim again in Akaroa’s Glen Bay after a health warning was lifted.

High levels of faecal bacteria were found in a sample taken from the area, prompting concerns the contamination had the potential to lead to illness or even serious diseases such as hepatitis A or a salmonella infection.

Canterbury District Health Board’s Community and Public Health unit issued the warning on January 26 but further testing showed faecal bacteria levels are “now below guideline values”.

Glen Bay is just south of French Bay, the main recreational swimming area in Akaroa.

Dr Cheryl Brunton, Canterbury medical officer of health said the high levels of enterococci (a type of bacteria) were “from an unknown contamination source”.

“This is great news for swimmers and other recreational water users in Glen Bay,” she said.

“They can now get back in the water without the risk of illness.”

Water contaminated by human or animal faecal bacteria may contain a range of disease-causing micro-organisms such as viruses, bacteria and protozoa.

“In most cases the ill-health effects from exposure to contaminated water are minor and short-lived, Brunton said.

“However, there is the potential for more serious diseases, such as hepatitis A, giardia, cryptosporosis, campylobacter and salmonella.”